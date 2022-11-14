Troubled ‘Star Wars’ Ride Could Be Getting Major Update Soon

There, perhaps, hasn’t been a more troubled attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort than Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The ride is the first of its kind and features stunning technology that brings the Star Wars franchise to life in a way that only Disney could. The only problem? Some believe it may be too advanced.

Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy! The ride is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA, right down from Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Though the attraction is absolutely astounding, it is also prone to breakdowns, pauses, and evacuations. The Disney ride opened in 2019, and has since seen numerous Disney Park Guests report being evacuated after some kind of malfunction.

Many believe that all of the technological structures that have come together to make the ride work need to be updated so that breakdowns become less often.

Now, a rumor has come forward that Disney may be looking to make some major updates to the attraction in the near future.

“Testing has begun on the Disneyland Rise of the Resistance guns,” the rumor reads. “While the mechanical side has been reworked the true great moment came when an engineer noticed a tiny timing flaw in the programming. Basically, the guns have timers in the code for their operation, the engineer found that one gun had an error that amounts down to a microsecond. Well after the attraction starts up and begins cycling, guests start riding then as the day goes on that small timing error becomes a bigger one with every cycle of the guns until it became so big that a ride vehicle would be in the way of a gun that wanted to move and its sensors would trigger a ride stop. Why didn’t they find this sooner? Well, the gun errors would come at random times during the day, depending on what time the attraction started cycling, any other safety shutdown such as a lost hat that safety stops the attraction would require a restart after evacuating guests, and thus the timer for the guns would be reset again.”

If this is true and Disney has begun testing the return of guns, it could be a major upgrade to the attraction.

When you enter Rise of the Resistance, you’re accepting a mission from The Resistance.

Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.