Aerial Photo Reveals True Size of One of Disney World’s Millennium Falcons (Yes, There Are Two)

There’s an awful lot of Star Wars at Disney World, but did you know there’s even more than meets the eye?

Disney World’s Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is one of the attractions located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and this bird’s eye view photo captures just how big it is.

Star Wars at Disney World

Back in 2019, the world of Batuu exploded onto the scene at the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida). Following a successful opening at Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California), Disney’s Hollywood Studios welcomed Guests to the Black Spire Outpost to immerse themselves in all things Star Wars.

From the iconic Ronto wraps to Oga’s Cantina, Savi’s Workshop to attractions Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Galaxy’s Edge is not only a Star Wars fan’s dreamscape but a true feat of creative Imagineering.

The world of the Black Spire Outpost is set in the sequel trilogy timeline, although Disney Parks have been known to be flexible on this with appearances from Mandalorian bounty hunters Boba Fett and Din Djarin, and even Grogu, over the last year.

While Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is arguably the attraction highlight, Smugglers Run actually has the most breathtaking presence. Upon entering the main section of Batuu, Disney World Guests are greeted with the massive Millennium Falcon. The famous starship first appeared over 40 years ago in George Lucas’s original Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), piloted by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).

But, for all its grandeur, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction is actually so, so much bigger.

Thanks to an aerial shot of Galaxy’s Edge from photographer Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), the show building for Smugglers Run can be seen in all of its glory. Across the Disney Resort, show buildings house Guests’ favorite attractions, but the true magic of Walt Disney Imagineering is making sure they don’t even notice them.

We’ve seen images of Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom, Avatar Fight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even the giant building for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Aerial overview of Galaxy’s Edge.

Another photo highlights the Millennium Falcon.

Aerial photo of Millennium Falcon.

Aerial photo of Millennium Falcon. pic.twitter.com/LbaXppV5m0 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 15, 2023

The aerial shots give a real idea of just how massive the show building for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is and also remind Disney Park fans what lay behind their favorite facades across the Resort.

Forget Hidden Mickey; here’s the Hidden Falcon.

Interestingly, this is not the only Millennium Falcon on Disney Resort property. No, there are actually two of the famous starships at Walt Disney World.

Located on the underside of the ship, Imagineers got creative and installed another miniature Falcon for Guests to spot. For Star Wars fans, this can be viewed as an easter egg to how the Falcon attached itself to an Imperial Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Episode V — Empire Strikes Back (1980).

While Inside the Magic has covered the second Falcon before, catch a video of it here:

most people have never seen this

Have you spotted the second Millennium Falcon before? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!