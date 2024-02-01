Universal Drops Opening Date for Exclusive Mardi Gras Extravaganza

Mardi Gras is approaching, and the good times are about to roll at Universal Orlando Resort. A brand-new experience is opening this week at Universal. Let’s find out what’s in store for guests!

Related: New Harry Potter Experience Opens at Universal

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Tribute Store

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the opening of its 2024 Mardi Gras tribute store, along with all the fantastic new food items and merchandise sold throughout the event. The annual event runs daily from Saturday, February 3, through Sunday, April 7. All of the crowd-favorite components of Mardi Gras will return: the colorfully costumed performers and authentic New Orleans bands, the Mardi Gras parade, and even the weekly headliner concerts.

Most importantly, the unique, vibrant, and exciting tribute store will open this week, starting with the official Team Member preview kicking off today and the official public viewing commencing tomorrow, February 2.

From February 2 onward, visitors can explore the Mardi Gras Tribute Store in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida. This immersive shopping destination offers a distinctive Mardi Gras experience, showcasing brand-new merchandise collections and delectable-themed treats. For those eager to anticipate their visit or celebrate the occasion from home, a selection of items is currently accessible by clicking here. Check out some of the new items that will be part of the new Universal Mardi Gras merchandise line releasing soon:

Below, you’ll see the new Mardi Gras spirit jersey, available at the February 1 and 2 tribute store for $75.

Another excellent item is the Mari Gras Universal Orlando Resort t-shirt with the new 2024 design, also available at the tribute store starting February 1 to Team Members and February 2 to all guests for $37.

The Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras baron bucket will go great with your new spirit jersey or t-shirt from the tribute store for only $30! Check it out below:

Here’s a little preview of what guests can expect from this year’s Mardi Gras:

Related: CONFIRMED: First Official Epic Universe Location To Open Later This Year

Get Ready for a Fun Taste of New Orleans in Central Florida

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to embrace the spirit of “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

This year’s celebration promises an exuberant Mardi Gras experience like never before, boasting an extensive menu featuring sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by beloved New Orleans classics and iconic Carnaval flavors from various parts of the world.

The festivities include a dazzling Mardi Gras parade showcasing all-new, intricately detailed floats inspired by diverse elements. On select nights, attendees can groove to live concerts featuring top names in music, such as DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi, and more.

All these exciting activities are accessible to guests as part of their regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida. The actual lineup will be as follows:

February 3 – Walker Hayes

February 10 – The All-American Rejects

February 17 – Elle King

February 18 – KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24 Barenaked Ladies

March 2 – DJ Khaled

March 9 – Ava Max

March 10 – Queen Latifah

March 16 – Luis Fonsi

March 17 – Zedd

For Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders, there’s some incredible merchandise coming your way for this year’s celebration. Check out one of the new merch below for guests who are UOAP:

Stay tuned to the Universal Orlando Resort website and return to Inside The Magic for all your official news on Universal Parks, Disney Parks, and everything else in between.