New Harry Potter Experience Opens at Universal

Over at Universal Orlando Resort, some exciting things are happening, including an all-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter experience.

Universal Orlando Resort – CityWalk Gets an All-New Harry Potter Experience

A new Harry Potter pop-up shop has opened inside Universal CityWalk, giving fans an all-new experience. Enthusiasts of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort can now engage in The House of Minalima, an exclusive Harry Potter pop-up shop at Universal CityWalk.

A limited-time Harry Potter pop-up shop has opened at Universal CityWalk. The House of MinaLima highlights creations from artists Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, the duo who designed props for the films such as the Hogwarts acceptance letter. Fans can shop for themed keepsakes. pic.twitter.com/W33k40u719 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2024

Recognized for their artistic contributions to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, the founders of the shop, have crafted iconic props such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet, and the Black Family Tapestry.

Having gained global acclaim with its flagship establishment in London, UK, and temporary boutiques in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, and New York City, The House of MinaLima has brought its highly anticipated presence to Universal Orlando Resort.

This limited-time opportunity enables fans of the Wizarding World to explore and acquire an assorted range of authentic MinaLima-designed magical mementos.

More Wizarding World Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park, Epic Universe, will include a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter land called The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. This land will combine 1920s Paris from the Fantastic Beasts films with the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

The official announcement came just hours after Universal revealed a seven-minute sneak peek into Epic Universe, confirming all the new lands coming to the latest theme park in 2025.

The land will include rides, a Starfall Racers racing coaster, and a carousel inspired by constellations. It will also feature a lush, green world with thrills, entertainment, dining, and shopping.

Epic Universe is scheduled to open in the summer of 2025 and will take up almost 750 acres of land, almost twice the size of EPCOT and seven times that of The Magic Kingdom.

Universal CityWalk is a shopping, dining, and entertainment area beside Universal’s theme parks. It’s not part of admission, but some say it’s a place to shop hop and enjoy the environment. Universal CityWalk has many options, including snacky options, a food court, and several places to get ice cream. Some stores are unique, but items can be pricey.

Aside from this location opening inside of CityWalk, Universal is also gearing up to overhaul its Wand experiences within Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

