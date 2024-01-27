Universal to Overhaul Portions of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

New permits from the City of Orlando have indicated that portions of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort will be overhauled to enhance the guest experience. Here’s what we know so far.

Some newly filed permits from the City of Orlando indicate that Universal Orlando Resort plans to overhaul and enhance its wand experience throughout portions of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

First reported by Alicia Stella from Orlando Park Stop, these permits and all information were provided and summarized in her article released several days ago.

Inspections like the one mentioned above indicate that Universal is looking to finally overhaul its complicated wand experience locations inside Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

The permissions for these “improvements” are categorized into what seem to be three distinct stages. Numerous permits explicitly outline various aspects of the project, encompassing electrical, plaster, mechanical, plumbing, and other work components.

Speculations suggest upgrades are in the works for all current interactive wand displays across both Wizarding World sections. These enhancements may encompass improvements in special effects, the introduction of new sounds, and potentially more.

According to unverified reports, these modifications are anticipated to precede the launch of updated wands, which are rumored to debut at Universal Orlando by the upcoming summer.

In a publicly available permit, there is a potential indication of the name for an upcoming wand experience in Hogsmeade.

The permit identifies the experience as “DUELING DUMMIES,” possibly referencing the previous Dueling Dragons roller coaster and providing a clue about the nature of the new experience. Speculatively, this could involve a wand duel featuring marionettes or another form of puppet, colloquially referred to as “dummy.”

Interestingly, wand dueling could potentially be among the novel features of the speculated new wands. These rumored interactive wands are anticipated to introduce innovative functionalities absent in the current park wands.

According to speculations surrounding these potential upgrades at Universal Orlando, the rumored updated wands might incorporate replaceable batteries, including haptic feedback, a light source at the wand’s tip, and enhanced connectivity with the official Universal Orlando app.

The forthcoming upgraded wands are anticipated to boast a noteworthy feature – integration with the theme park’s official app. Drawing inspiration from the success of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD‘s Power Up Bands, Epic Universe, the new theme park on the horizon, is set to incorporate app-integrated interactive elements within each of its themed worlds. This initiative extends to the Wizarding World, promising an immersive and engaging experience for park visitors.

In contrast to the conventional approach of merely triggering effects at various interactive wand displays scattered across the Wizarding World sections, the enhanced wands are expected to offer a more interactive and personalized encounter. By establishing a connection with the official app, these wands could monitor and record completed experiences.

Taking a cue from the Power Up Bands in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, users might also be able to undertake unique “challenges” and unlock additional experiences as they progress through different levels. This innovative integration elevates visitor engagement and provides a dynamic and individualized theme park adventure at Epic Universe.

Some more rumors and indications from Stella’s article go deeper into what else could be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter wand experiences, which are currently underway at the parks in Orlando. The Epic Universe portion of the Wizarding World expansion is rumored to add portions of the Fantastic Beasts film series as Warner Bros. looks to add more IPs to Universal.

