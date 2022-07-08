Universal Guests Could Soon Have ‘Harry Potter’ Wand Battles With Real Energy Beams

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter may have just gotten even more immersive.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, there are plenty of thrilling attractions to enjoy including rides like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), The Simpsons Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and much more.

However, there’s no doubt that one of the most immersive experiences at Universal Orlando Resort is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Located at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Wizarding World offers state-of-the-art attractions like Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, as well as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and The Flight of the Hippogriff in Hogsmeade over in Islands of Adventure.

With a new patent, Universal Orlando may be looking to make the Wizarding World even more immersive.

First reported by Orlando Park Stop, Universal recently patented technology for an “interactive energy effect attraction.”

The overall description of the patent can be read below:

“An interactive energy effect system that includes one or more sensors configured to generate a signal indicative of a position of a user-associated object in the system. The signal indicative of the position of the user-associated object in the system is then received by a system controller that is configured to generate a first and second set of instructions based on the signal. The system controller then transmits the first instructions to an energy emission system to cause the energy emission system to reposition and activate an energy emitter. The system controller then transmits the second instructions to a multi-layer display system to cause the multi-layer display system to move towards or away from the user-associated object.”

Essentially, what this could mean is that these controllers or able to transmit to an energy emission system and allow Guests to play a game– perhaps a wand battle– with real energy beams as a result.

It’s unclear when (or if) this technology could be introduced at the Universal Parks. Universal is currently in the midst of constructing the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. The Epic Universe is expected to have an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, possibly in the form of the Ministry of Magic, and this might be the perfect place to put an interactive wand game like this.

What do you think of this potential technology? Let us know in the comments!