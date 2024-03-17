Disney Adds New Time Limit Rule to Theme Parks, Guests Must Leave to Avoid Fines

There is a new charge for some guests visiting Disneyland that you likely did not know about.

If you are visiting Disneyland, the first thing you are going to do is park. If you are not staying at a hotel like Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, or Pixar Place, you are likely going to be finding a spot in the Mickey and Friends parking garage. Like many locations now, there are often electric vehicles charging stations for people to use as a parking spot.

At Disneyland, there are three lots:

Mickey & Friends Parking Structure

Pixar Pals Parking Structure

Toy Story Parking Area

Each of these parking structures have electric charging vehicle stations as parking lots, which are coveted spots for guests who have an electric vehicle, as you are able to charge your car without waiting around since you can go into the theme parks.

A limited number of ChargePoint charging ports can be found in the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area. To use a port, you’ll need to scan a ChargePoint card.

Typically, a car will be able to charge a lot faster than a full day at Disneyland, which has never been an issue until now.

Disney experts at Mouse Info (@MouseInfo) has shared that there will now be an idle fee that guests will have to pay after their car is fully charged if the guest does not return to their car to move it.

We have just been notified that Disneyland electric vehicle charging stations now charge an idle fee if you leave your car parked after it’s fully charged. 🤔 It’s a good thing Disney makes it very convenient to get to and from your car. Not on prop, today, anyone else to verify?

Mouse Info continued, “The screen on the ChargePoint kiosk knows when the car is charged and it will automatically start charging an idle fee if the car remains plugged in.” They also noted that guests who use these parking spots without charging their car or having them plugged in will be ticketed moving forward.

Disney has not confirmed at this point whether there will be an idle charge, but it appears that some cast members are spreading that information, while others have not yet been informed.

If you have ever been to Disneyland, you know that the parking structures are not close to the parks to quickly run out and move a car, in fact, there are trams that run between the parking structures and the theme parks due to the distance between the two.

So, if this new idle fee is, in fact, true, guests would have to take quite a chunk of time out of their day to move their car if they want to avoid extra charges or choose to charge their car elsewhere and just use a regular spot when visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

These costs would also be in addition to the parking fees that are already set out by Disney, which are:

$35 per car or motorcycle

$40 per oversized vehicle, motor home or tractor (without trailer) – at the Toy Story Parking Area only

$45 per bus or tractor (with extended trailer) – at the Toy Story Parking Area only

If you are looking for the preferred parking rate, that would be $55 for the day. More parking structures are potentially set to join Disneyland if the upcoming DisneylandForward proposal is approved.

What do you think of this new parking fee?