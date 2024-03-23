Tiana Threatens Pooh After Banishing Br’er Rabbit

As construction continues at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, many fans are still in mourning for the loss of Splash Mountain. However, recent developments share that Tiana is doing more than burning down the Briar Patch, and it looks like the Hundred Acre Wood might be next on the chopping block at the Disney Parks.

As the new attraction enters its testing phases with newly added water effects, things have begun to change in the area surrounding the ride. As the walls start to come down, the environment is beginning to erase more and more of its original identity, especially at Disneyland.

While Tiana is planting down roots to fit in with the New Orleans Square theming, some of her neighbors in Critter Country are forced out. It wasn’t enough that Br’er Rabbit and his buddies had to be exiled to Japan, but it seems like Tiana is coming after Winnie the Pooh as well.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Shuts Down Critter Country

This week, it was announced that Disneyland’s Critter Country would be undergoing new renovations to make room for two new retail establishments catering to the theming of Princess and the Frog, giving Tiana and her friends much more of a foothold at the California park. As exciting as that might sound, it comes at the expense of Pooh and his friends who have called the area home for years.

While construction continues in the Bayou, Critter Country will be closed down starting May 1, 2024. That means that the only remnants of the Pooh crew will be The Hungry Bear restaurant and the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh dark ride. However, despair might not be needed, as Offhand Disney reports in his recent coverage in the video below.

Critter Country Rises Again

As pointed out by the coverage above, Ray, Louis, and the rest of Tiana’s animal friends are simply joining Disneyland’s existing critter cast members as the new addition further develops. That said, even Offhand Disney admits that Critter Country might still be living on borrowed time.

While it’s somewhat ironic that another property might evict Pooh and his pals in the same fashion that befell Mr. Toad’s in Florida, it’s easy to understand why many Disney fans might have reservations about the upcoming changes. Given Winnie the Pooh’s history and place in popular culture, it’s highly unlikely Disney will uproot his ride or Meet and Greet area any time soon.

