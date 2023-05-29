Winnie the Pooh Returns to Old Home at Disney Park

Everyone’s favorite willy, nilly, silly old bear is back where he belongs!

Winnie the Pooh has been a Disney staple for over 45 years. Since making his debut in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977), the lovable bear has gone on to lead numerous movies – as well as make a live-action appearance in the spin-off Christopher Robin (2019).

He’s also an equally familiar face in Disney Parks, where he currently boasts six attractions: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland, Hunny Pot Spin in Shanghai Disneyland, and Pooh’s Hunny Hunt in Tokyo Disneyland. That’s in addition to countless character meet-and-greets across Disney Parks worldwide.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, Winnie the Pooh can normally be found in the gazebos in Fantasy Gardens. However, Pooh Bear and his friends have recently been displaced from the area due to ongoing refurbishment.

Now they’ve made their grand return! From today (May 29), Winnie the Pooh and co have ditched their temporary meeting spot outside the Castle of Magical Dreams to return to their newly-refurbished homes in the gazebos.

Twitter user HKDL Fantasy shared pictures of Winnie the Pooh once again ready to greet Hong Kong Disneyland Guests in his usual spot.

Winnie the Pooh’s presence is somewhat complicated in Hong Kong and Shanghai Disneyland. Images of Winnie the Pooh have previously been censored from social media websites due to memes comparing the animated bear to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) – a live-action horror film unaffiliated with the Walt Disney Company – was abruptly pulled by cinemas in both Hong Kong and Macau just a day before its premiere.

While the character is allowed in Shanghai Disneyland, news reports mentioning him in relation to the Park have previously dubbed him “Pooh Pooh bear” as an alternative.