Guest Suffocated on Board Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Ride Canceled

Amid toxic backlash, rampant maintenance issues, and online cancelation, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure faced another issue before its grand opening on June 28.

Thousands have already experienced the Walt Disney World Resort attraction through media, Disney cast member, and ongoing Annual Passholder previews. Reactions are mixed; fans overwhelmingly love the innovative Walt Disney Imagineering animatronics but find the ride has more empty space than its predecessor, Splash Mountain.

Many guests find Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s storyline underwhelming. The attraction doesn’t feature the Disney Princess film’s villain, Dr. Facilier (Keith David).

Instead, it takes guests on a journey through New Orleans as Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) plan for the party of a lifetime. Help gather up animal musicians and meet Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) down the Bayou on time!

Some particularly passionate fans have “canceled” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure online, vowing never to experience the Princess and the Frog (2009) attraction. However, maintenance issues have also forced Walt Disney World Resort to “cancel” the log flume ride. Magic Kingdom Park closed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure hours before the Disney park closed multiple times, sending away guests with scheduled previews.

Aimee (@aimyoncee on TikTok) and a friend were invited to preview Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. They dressed up for the occasion and wanted to protect their Princess Tiana-inspired outfits from the 50-foot drop and splash.

Their solution–hiding under a hefty plastic garbage bag–conjured memories of a similar photo from Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort. Years before it closed, a Disney Park guest “suffocated” on the final drop when his rain poncho flew back in his face, restricting his breathing. u/HEXXIN shared the ride photo on Reddit:

Note to self – put ur poncho on the right way or when you drop it will fly up and you might suffocate (my brother on our last trip 😂)

Luckily, the Disney Park guest pulled the poncho down at the bottom of the hill and faced no lasting issues.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024. Annual Passholders can register for an attraction preview via a Virtual Queue on Tuesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 20.

Can’t wait to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park or Disneyland Park? Check out the official ride-through on the Disney Parks YouTube channel here:

