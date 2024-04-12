New Princess Tiana Ride Opens at Disney World

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort later this year. Walt Disney Imagineers are further along in constructing the Splash Mountain retheme at Magic Kingdom Park, assuring guests that the Frontierland log flume ride will open this summer. This week, though, The Walt Disney Company surprised Disney Park fans by installing a new Princess and the Frog (2009) attraction at Magic Kingdom Park overnight!

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort cast members have spent more than a year transforming the controversial Song of the South (1946) rides into Disney Princess fan havens. Guests will join busy restauranteurs Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen as they gather ingredients for a special celebration on the Bayou. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature fan-favorite Princess and the Frog tunes alongside all-new songs.

Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) are all returning to New Orleans to voice the animatronic versions of their beloved animated characters. Since Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set years after the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Keith David (Dr. Facilier) is not expected to appear on the attraction.

Thousands of guests walk by the ride daily, watching as crews paint finishing touches on foliage, murals, and other distinctly Disney details. But knowing what’s happening inside or after the Disney parks close is impossible. Over the last few weeks, Walt Disney Imagineering has offered sneak peeks at multiple new characters and functional animatronics coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This week, The Walt Disney Company again shared a clip of Disney cast members working overnight on the log flume ride. The latest video, shared by Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin on X (formerly Twitter), shows construction crews driving a functional truck to its home in the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure queue.

“Disney shared new video of the Tiana’s Foods delivery truck being added to the queue at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park,” Gustin wrote.

Disney shared new video of the Tiana’s Foods delivery truck being added to the queue at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/OVK6Sm1AaN — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 8, 2024

The Tiana’s Foods delivery truck is an attraction in its own right. It’s an entirely functional Ford vehicle that Disney cast members can quickly relocate for repairs or refurbishment!

The bright green, 1920s-style truck features the Tiana’s Foods logo, yellow detailing, and text reading, “Never, ever lose sight of what’s really important.” It rests under a colorful mural on the barn in the former Splash Mountain queue.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an exact opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on the ride and other Disney Parks news!

When will Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park? Share your prediction with Inside the Magic in the comments!