Historic Jimmy Buffett Tribute Removed From Universal Orlando Resort

A staple of Universal Studios in Orlando has been removed as the entire resort undergoes significant changes.

The Universal Orlando Resort in Florida is one of the world’s most popular theme park destinations, featuring a wide range of thrilling rides, immersive attractions, and a whole host of delicious treats and shopping experiences to enjoy.

Rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have cemented Universal Orlando as a must-visit destination for many, with these two recent additions being considered some of the best theme park attractions in the world.

This trend continues with Universal’s next park, Epic Universe, which is set to open officially in 2025. However, much of the magic is in the details, with Universal Orlando being infamous for its immersive environments and themed lands.

Guests visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will notice exceptional attention to detail, as will guests visiting other parts of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

However, Universal recently toned down the theming at its CityWalk location in Orlando, removing the Hemisphere Dancer, a plane once owned by legendary singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Bioreconstruct confirmed on Twitter/X that this plane, which now pays tribute to the late singer, had been removed.

Seems like Jimmy Buffet’s personal plane is being removed from CityWalk.

• Possibly for refurbishment and display at another location.

• Possibly also to increase capacity at Lone Palm Airport bar, outside of Margaritaville. pic.twitter.com/DQbfTH3COB

— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 24, 2024

The Hemisphere Dancer became Jimmy Buffett’s personal plane in 1995 and was previously used by the U.S. Navy for search and rescue missions. The plane could be seen located near the Lone Palm Airport Bar in Universal CityWalk for years prior to its removal.

Fans discussed the removal of this plane in a recent post on Reddit.

It’s unclear why the pane is being removed. It’s possible the plane is being renovated or moved to a new location entirely. It’s also possible the plane is being removed to increase the capacity of the outdoor bar, which sits near Margaritaville.

The removal of this plane follows Buffett’s death last year. Buffett was 76 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and his three children.

The Universal Orlando Resort is currently undergoing the most transformational period it’s ever seen, with work continuing on the resort’s upcoming Epic Universe expansion. This massive new theme park will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, becoming Florida’s third Universal Studios theme park.

Epic Universe is set to be one of the world’s most immersive and advanced theme park experiences. It will feature a wide assortment of new attractions, all based on popular franchises and brands, such as Super Mario, Nintendo, and Harry Potter.

The new park will be split into several distinct areas. Universal Orlando recently unveiled Dark Universe, one of the themed lands featured in Epic Universe.

This location is where guests will find all kinds of classic Universal monsters, like The Invisible Man, Frankenstein, and Wolfman. Dark Universe will also feature several new rides and a dark gothic town for guests to explore if they dare.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe in 2025?