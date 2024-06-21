Universal Scares Disney With Villainous-Themed Land Coming in 2025

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed a new villainous-themed land that is coming in 2025 to Epic Universe.

Universal Epic Universe to Feature Villainous-Themed Land That Will Scare Any Disney Guest

Yesterday, Universal unveiled details about Dark Universe, one of five immersive realms set to debut at Universal Epic Universe in 2025. These themed worlds, including Celestial Park as the gateway, lead visitors into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

Dark Universe draws on Universal’s rich horror legacy, a creation of Universal Creative in collaboration with Universal Pictures. It interweaves classic tales of Dracula, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein’s Monster with new characters such as Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, a descendant of the infamous scientist Henry Frankenstein, continuing his controversial work.

The journey into the Dark Universe begins with a portal charged with “dark energy from Darkmoor.” Inside Darkmoor, a haunted village within the realm, guests encounter the results of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s experiments.

The experiences cater to all ages, offering family-friendly entertainment with an edge. Highlights include “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” where guests navigate through Frankenstein Manor’s catacombs amidst chaos unleashed by failed experiments. The ride pits them against legendary creatures like Dracula, The Wolf Man, and The Mummy.

Nearby, “Curse of the Werewolf” offers a spinning coaster inspired by The Wolf Man, plunging riders into a forest to escape werewolf curses. For those wanting to become part of the experience, the “Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience” transforms guests into Universal Monsters.

At the same time, “Meet the Monsters” invites everyone to interact with iconic figures like Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s creations and other peculiar inhabitants of Darkmoor.

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, expressed enthusiasm for Universal Epic Universe, calling it a landmark project since acquiring NBCUniversal. With expectations high for increased visitor traffic, NBCU plans to expand with thousands of new hotel rooms. In tandem, Orlando International Airport is constructing a new terminal to accommodate the influx.

Epic Universe will be strategically located three miles from existing parks, accessible via a dedicated road with electric buses. This ambitious expansion underscores NBCUniversal’s commitment to redefining the theme park experience.