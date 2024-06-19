Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park To Go Dark, Updates Given

According to rumors and speculations, Universal Orlando Resort is going dark on Epic Universe tomorrow after the theme park giant made a shocking announcement on social media.

Universal’s Epic Universe Rumored To Go Dark Following Mysterious Announcement

According to numerous sources, including Orlando Theme Park Zone and Universal Epic Universe, the new giant theme park opening in 2025 will go dark tomorrow following a mysterious announcement from the Orlando parks on social media. With the announcements of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Celestial Park, and How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Universal is setting its sites on something a little more scary and dark.

Right now, guests can experience the Epic Universe preview center inside Universal CityWalk as they go to Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure (Volcano Bay). Universal Studios Hollywood is getting a new Fast and Furious roller coaster, set to open in 2025 or 2026. The Universal creative team is working hard with Universal Destinations and Experiences, launching Epic Universe, Universal Terra Luna resort, and the Universal Stella Nova resort.

@UniversalORL – Universal Orlando to Share More Details About Dark Universe at Universal’s Epic Universe Thursday (H/T @krystalpalace_) #EpicUniverse #DarkUniverse #UniversalOrlando – @OTPZ_TP on X

Per Orlando Theme Park Zone, who got the source of information from The Krystal Palace on social media, Universal Orlando Resort is set to reveal more details about the Dark Universe at Universal’s Epic Universe this Thursday. Guests can expect to explore the intricate experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and navigate a shadowy landscape inhabited by monsters in this world of myth and mystery. In a recent post on X, @krystalpalace_ stated the following:

“IT’S ALIVEEE! PREPARE TO UNEARTH THE SECRETS BEHIND DARK UNIVERSE ON JUNE 20TH, WE WILL LEARN MORE DETAILS ABOUT THIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED WORLD OF EPIC UNIVERSE.”

Step through the Dark Universe portal and enter a realm where the boundary between legend and reality disappears. In this world, Universal Monsters are not just stories told in the dark – they are an integral, living part of the environment. Dark Universe intricately weaves Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s experiments into every aspect, giving guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves fully in these legendary narratives.

Aligned with Epic Universe’s immersive design, each world is cleverly separated by berms with “portal” entrances. These portals serve as magical gateways, transitioning guests from the central hub of Celestial Park—a world between worlds—into the distinct realms of each area.

Universal Epic Universe, set to open in 2025 in Orlando, Florida, will be the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Announced in August 2019, this new park will follow a hub-and-spoke design, with a central area called Celestial Park connecting four themed lands, each with its unique gateway.

The themed lands, arranged clockwise from the park entrance, will include places like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Focusing on Nintendo-owned franchises, primarily the Mario series, this area will feature attractions such as Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an augmented reality racing simulator, and Yoshi’s Adventure, an omnimover ride.

The land will be divided into Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, the latter featuring a new roller coaster called the “Boom Coaster” that creates the illusion of trains jumping over gaps.

Dark Universe: Themed to Universal Classic Monsters, this land will immerse guests in the world of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s experiments and other legendary tales.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic: Bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life, this area will transport guests to the iconic Ministry of Magic.

How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk: Based on the popular franchise, this land will feature attractions set between the second and third movies, including Hiccup’s Wing Gliders (a launched roller coaster), Dragon Racer’s Rally (dual Sky Fly rides), and Fyre Drill (an interactive boat ride).

The central hub, Celestial Park, will connect these lands with design motifs inspired by astrology and astronomical equipment. This area will also house the Helios Grand Hotel and include rides such as the Constellation Carousel and Stardust Racers, a dueling roller coaster. With a blend of immersive environments and innovative attractions, Universal Epic Universe promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Orlando’s theme park landscape.

The Dark Universe will offer guests a highly immersive experience, transporting them into the world of Universal Classic Monsters. This level of detailed theming and storytelling will create a unique and captivating environment, enhancing the park’s overall appeal.

By integrating classic horror icons with modern technology and innovative attractions, The Dark Universe will attract a wide range of visitors, from long-time fans of the Universal Monsters to newcomers looking for cutting-edge entertainment.

The possible reveal is a significant marketing tool, drawing media attention and generating widespread publicity. Positive media coverage and word-of-mouth recommendations will likely boost interest and attendance.

Overall, the reveal of The Dark Universe is set to create a wave of positive news by showcasing the innovative and immersive experiences awaiting guests, thereby heightening excitement and anticipation for Universal’s Epic Universe.