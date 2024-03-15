Thrilling Helicopter Flyby Unveils Universal’s Monstrous New Coaster

A recent helicopter flyby by an Orlando news outlet showcases Universal Orlando Resort’s Dark Universe and its newest monstrous roller coaster opening in the summer of 2025.

Epic Universe Begins Day-Testing New Monster Roller Coaster Coming to the Dark Universe

Recent aerial footage captured by Chopper 2 of WESH 2 News in Orlando during Thursday’s flight reveals the testing phase of several new roller coasters at Epic Universe, Universal’s forthcoming theme park.

Among the roller coasters undergoing comprehensive testing, one located within the “Dark Universe” realm of the park remains unidentified. This particular section of Epic Universe promises to transport guests into a realm inspired by Universal’s iconic monsters.

Scheduled to inaugurate its gates in 2025, Epic Universe marks Universal’s latest addition to Orlando’s vibrant entertainment landscape. In January, Universal divulged details about the park, outlining its design to encompass five distinct thematic realms for visitors to explore and indulge in.

At the nucleus of Epic Universe lies Celestial Park, an enchanting realm drawing inspiration from astronomical and mythological motifs. As a gateway to four other themed realms, Celestial Park is slated to house the park’s most exhilarating roller coaster experience. From dark matter to dark energy, the Universal Monster land will undoubtedly bring the Dark Universe stories to like in more ways than one. Get ready to Monster Mash all year round, as the Classic Monster cinematic universe will be brought to life at this Universal theme park next year.

The four additional worlds constituting Epic Universe include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – the Isle of Berk, and the Dark, as mentioned earlier, Universe. Experts interviewed by WESH 2 expressed admiration for the rapid progression of the park’s construction. Thursday’s test run serves as yet another indication of Epic Universe’s commendable strides toward completion.

In addition to its attractions, Epic Universe is poised to become a premier destination for vacationers. The park will feature the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, boasting up to 500 rooms, and its dedicated entrance into the theme park.

Rides Rumored for Universal’s Monster Land

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is set to introduce “The Dark Universe,” a captivating horror-themed realm slated for its grand opening in 2025. Within this realm, visitors can expect an immersive experience with fresh characters, fascinating lore, and thrilling attractions intricately integrated into every facet of the landscape. Among the notable features of “The Dark Universe” is an exploration of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s pioneering experiments, promising an engaging narrative that adds depth and intrigue to the overall thematic experience.

This immersive realm will boast an array of attractions designed to captivate visitors, including two flagship rides:

Monsters Unchained: A dark ride set within the eerie confines of Frankenstein Manor. This atmospheric journey promises to plunge guests into the heart of chilling encounters and spine-tingling thrills.

Large Indoor Dark Ride: Nestled within a gothic manor, this immersive attraction invites guests to delve into the enigmatic experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein. Expect a captivating narrative woven with suspense and intrigue.

Additionally, the Dark Universe will feature other captivating rides, including:

Monstertreffen: A unique opportunity for guests to meet iconic monsters and engage in performances, fostering memorable interactions within the realm.

Curse of the Werewolf: Embark on an exhilarating roller-coaster adventure that promises to unleash the full intensity of the werewolf’s curse, delivering adrenaline-fueled excitement throughout the ride.

Are you thrilled about the Dark Universe? Are you ready to get on the Werewolf roller coaster, as seen in the video provided by WESH 2 News Orlando?