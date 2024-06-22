No Evidence That Epic Universe Will ‘Double in Size’

As we creep closer to Epic Universe’s opening and Universal Orlando continues to release previews, fans are dying for the new theme park to open and let guests enjoy what they’ve been seeing online for months. But alas, the wait for Epic Universe will continue for another year.

Last week, while Universal Orlando was unveiling a preview of the Epic Universe land Dark Universe, a story from the Orlando Business Journal broke that shocked theme park fans and gave them hope that Epic Universe was the first step in a significant expansion of Universal Studios that would double the Epic Universe acreage.

According to the article, Universal Studios had just purchased 1,300 new acres of land. The article suggested that this land purchase could be used to expand Epic Universe further or potentially add a fourth theme park to the Universal Orlando Resort, putting it on par with the Walt Disney World Resort.

Universal Studios did not confirm or deny these plans or the purchase of the 1300 additional acres at the time of the article. All that was known for sure was that Epic Universe, which would include a new hotel, Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon–Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and an expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, is 700 acres.

Did Universal Actually Buy 1300 Acres?

Thanks to the sleuthing of some social media detectives, the story may not actually be accurate. According to @AliciaStella on X, no evidence on Shingle Creek Transit and Utility District’s website shows any land purchase other than one made in 2019.

You may have heard recently that "EPIC UNIVERSE'S LAND HAS DOUBLED IN SIZE" or similar. But that's very wrong. In fact, I can't even find evidence that Universal's special district, the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility District, has changed at all. This is going to be a thread — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) June 19, 2024

What appears to have happened is that the maps of the Shingle Creek District were slightly altered to show two small parcels of land that were added, and that was it. There is no evidence suggesting that Universal Orlando Resort purchased an additional 1300 acres to expand Epic Universe.

However, Universal Orlando Resort still has additional undeveloped land that it can use to expand the size of its theme parks and potentially add a fourth theme park. The details of Universal adding 1300 additional acres just don’t add up.

The Biz story shows the current Shingle Creek District map as a "before" image, (which is still listed on its official website as current btw,) and then an image from an updated Universal Blvd P.D. development plan minor adjustment permit filed last month as the "after" image. pic.twitter.com/4BHw23JPbr — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) June 19, 2024

While Universal fans can dream of adding nearly double the size of Epic Universe’s 700 acres, it just did not happen. However, unlike Disney fans, who are still waiting for an announcement about a new park, Universal fans have something to look forward to next summer.

And if even half of what Universal has been showing off in its previews of Dark Universe, Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and How to Train Your Dragon–Isle of Berk, it’s going to be amazing. So, even if you’re disappointed, you won’t be come next summer.

This image shows changes made to the Universal Blvd P.D. development plans. —The areas in red are the ONLY added land to Universal's plans since 2019. This will allow Universal to prepare to develop what's next, sure, but it is a far cry from the clickbait articles we're seeing. pic.twitter.com/WGRyZcfSp5 — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) June 19, 2024

What are you most excited to see in Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe?