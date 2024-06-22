Universal Studios Axes Ban on Super Nintendo World With Immediate Effect

A big change has been quietly introduced at Universal Studios.

While it’s rare for a year to go by without some kind of development at its theme parks, we’d argue that we’re currently living in the golden era of Universal Studios. From Universal Studios Hollywood all the way to Universal Studios Japan, there are plenty of major developments ongoing at its resorts across the globe.

The biggest is, of course, the upcoming opening of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. Complete with a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, plus Dark Universe (which is inspired by Universal Classic Monsters), How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and Celestial Park (the park’s astronomy and astrology-inspired hub), it seems like this park will truly have something for everyone.

But Orlando isn’t the only location getting new developments. While Universal Studios Hollywood already received its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in 2021, the park is also gearing up to welcome a brand-new roller coaster – Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift – in 2026.

That still seems relatively far away, but there are already promising signs of progress in the park. For example, you can now see the track from the exit of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Inevitably, the ride will be extremely popular when it finally opens and will most likely not be available with the park’s Universal Express Pass – a paid service that allows guests to skip the line. That was the case when SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened in 2021, with Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge listed as an exception for those purchasing a Universal Express Pass.

As of this week, however, this restriction has finally been lifted.

When purchasing an Express Pass, a disclaimer was previously featured in the terms and conditions that clarified its ineffectiveness on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Now, however, it simply states the following:

Includes 1-Day General Admission and one-time (per day) express access to each ride, attraction, and seated show. Express access is a separate line with a shorter wait time. (Does not apply to food and retail locations or non-seated shows.)

Should Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift follow a similar pattern when it debuts in 2026, we can expect to start using Express Pass to skip the line in approximately 2029.

However, it’s worth noting that not all Universal attractions stick to this timeline. Over at Universal Orlando Resort, for example, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – which opened at Islands of Adventure in 2019 – is still not available on Express Pass. Meanwhile, Jurassic World VelociCoaster is already available on the service, despite opening two years later.

Are you excited for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift?