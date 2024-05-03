Universal Park Shocks Guests, Blasts Opening Date, Name for First-Ever ‘Groundbreaking’ Coaster

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled exciting details about its upcoming roller coaster inspired by the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Named “Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift,” the coaster is slated for a grand opening 2026. The announcement was made via the park’s social media platforms. Promising a blend of groundbreaking technology and immersive experiences, the coaster aims to deliver unparalleled thrills to visitors.

Themed around the iconic “Fast & Furious” film saga, the attraction will boast a state-of-the-art ride system allowing for 360-degree rotation for each ride vehicle. Riders can expect an exhilarating experience that simulates the sensation of drifting cars as they navigate through different park sections. This will mark Universal Studios Hollywood’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

From groundbreaking technology to breathtaking immersion, there is no other roller coaster like Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. Coming in 2026. Get details: https://t.co/So3clSAZfg pic.twitter.com/M42Fs4nhZJ — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) May 3, 2024

From groundbreaking technology to breathtaking immersion, there is no other roller coaster like Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. Coming in 2026. – @UniStudios on X

The queue area on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood will feature a design resembling an oversized brick garage. Fans of the “Fast” franchise will undoubtedly appreciate the attention to detail, as the ride vehicles will be meticulously modeled after the cars showcased in the films. With its adrenaline-pumping thrills and immersive theming, “Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift” is poised to redefine the roller coaster experience for visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Last year, the discovery of a permit shed light on the rumored Fast & Furious roller coaster project, providing enthusiasts with additional details. Leaked plans surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the proposed attraction’s features and showcasing concept art. With work progressing rapidly on the development, excitement surrounding the upcoming Fast & Furious roller coaster continues to mount.