Universal Park Shocks Guests, Blasts Opening Date, Name for First-Ever ‘Groundbreaking’ Coaster

Left: iconic Universal Studios globe with fountain under a clear blue sky. Right: two joyful women on a roller coaster, one Asian and one Caucasian, with hands raised and mouths open in excitement

Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood is famous today following a major announcement set to shock fans and get them excited about a brand-new roller coaster like never before.

The entrance to universal studios, featuring a large archway with the park's name prominently displayed, under a cloudy sky with surrounding buildings.
Credit: Universal / Edited

Universal Drops Opening Date and Information for New Major Roller Coaster

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled exciting details about its upcoming roller coaster inspired by the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Named “Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift,” the coaster is slated for a grand opening 2026. The announcement was made via the park’s social media platforms. Promising a blend of groundbreaking technology and immersive experiences, the coaster aims to deliver unparalleled thrills to visitors.

Themed around the iconic “Fast & Furious” film saga, the attraction will boast a state-of-the-art ride system allowing for 360-degree rotation for each ride vehicle. Riders can expect an exhilarating experience that simulates the sensation of drifting cars as they navigate through different park sections. This will mark Universal Studios Hollywood’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

From groundbreaking technology to breathtaking immersion, there is no other roller coaster like Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. Coming in 2026.

@UniStudios on X

The queue area on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood will feature a design resembling an oversized brick garage. Fans of the “Fast” franchise will undoubtedly appreciate the attention to detail, as the ride vehicles will be meticulously modeled after the cars showcased in the films. With its adrenaline-pumping thrills and immersive theming, “Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift” is poised to redefine the roller coaster experience for visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Promotional image for "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," a groundbreaking coaster coming in 2026. White bold text on a black background at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Credit: Universal Creative / Universal Studios Hollywood

Last year, the discovery of a permit shed light on the rumored Fast & Furious roller coaster project, providing enthusiasts with additional details. Leaked plans surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the proposed attraction’s features and showcasing concept art. With work progressing rapidly on the development, excitement surrounding the upcoming Fast & Furious roller coaster continues to mount.

Universal has emphasized that the upcoming ride will showcase “technological achievements never previously employed” and boast a state-of-the-art ride system to immerse guests in the dynamic Fast & Furious universe.

The introduction of the new Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood is poised to be excellent news for theme park fans. As the studio’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, it promises to offer a thrilling and immersive experience like no other.

Actor Vie Diesel in 'Fast and Furious' with Universal Studios Hollywood on the left and Vin Diesel Promo Poster Image on the right
Credit: Inside the Magic

With its cutting-edge technology and innovative ride system, guests can anticipate being fully immersed in the dynamic world of Fast & Furious, creating unforgettable memories and elevating their theme park adventures. Additionally, the thematic elements, including the queue designed to resemble an oversized brick garage and the ride vehicles modeled after cars from the film franchise, are sure to resonate with fans, further enhancing their enjoyment of the attraction.

Overall, the addition of Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift represents an exciting new chapter in Universal Studios Hollywood’s offerings, providing fans with another compelling reason to visit and explore the park.

