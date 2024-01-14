Universal Studios Begins Mysterious Construction

As Universal Studios continues to build new, exciting attractions and experiences, one park has begun mysterious construction that has raised more questions than answers.

2023 marked a massive year of construction for Universal Studios. Not only is there constant work to bring Epic Universe, Universal Destinations and Experiences’ newest theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, to life, but a new Fast & Furious-themed roller coaster is being built at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The future is looking bright for Universal Theme Parks. However, there’s one piece of construction in California that is raising more questions than answers.

Mysterious Construction Begins in the Backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood

People are currently hard at work building the new Fast & Furious attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. However, this isn’t the only thing being built at the Southern California theme park.

Initially spotted by theme park and Halloween influencer Park Journey, guests can see an excavator working on a patch of dirt with the beginning of concrete pillars being formed right next to the iconic Psycho (1960) house on the Studio Backlot Tour. This has prompted fans on social media to ask one question: what the heck is going on?

There has been some speculation regarding what this could be, including the placement of the original Universal City sign that used to be near the entrance of the park. One fan even joked that it could be a new Psycho-themed family coaster, something Norman Bates would surely approve of.

However, after doing some research, Park Journey came to the conclusion that this section will most likely be for infrastructure reasons, like solar panels to help power the park or sound walls to prevent noise from polluting nearby neighborhoods. However, it would be great if it was another stop on the already-stacked Studio Tour.

What do you think could be built in this area? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!