Universal Studios Closes Popular Hollywood Stunt Show

One of the most exciting attractions at the Universal theme parks has closed down.

WaterWorld, the popular stunt show, has closed at Universal Studios Hollywood for a refurbishment. This experience has been a part of the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort since 1995.

WaterWorld is a breathtaking and death-defying stunt show that incorporates some intense effects, providing guests with an unforgettable experience. “Experience super wild stunts, like jumping jet-skiers, perilous plushes, firefights, massive explosions, and even an in-your-face plane crash you’ll need to see to believe,” states Universal, calling WaterWorld the “#1 rated Universal show.” The attraction will be closed until February 10, meaning guests will have to go without this experience for approximately one month, assuming these dates are not adjusted.

While this closure may affect your vacation, luckily, the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort is home to some incredible rides and attractions, ranging from classic experiences to new and exciting adventures. The latest addition to the resort came in 2023 with the grand opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a land dedicated to all things Mario. This is a video game over’s dream come true, allowing them to step foot inside the Mushroom Kingdom. We first saw this land open at the Universal Studios Resort in Japan, and we will soon see it make its way to the Universal Orlando Resort when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

This massive expansion will act as the third theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort alongside Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. This new addition will be one of the largest undertakings by Universal, with the theme park set to feature dozens of new rides, attractions, and areas to explore. While Universal and Disney are already major competitors in both California and Florida, Epic Universe will certainly set the bar high for whatever upcoming plans The Walt Disney Company has in store. Guests visiting the Orlando, Florida resort can also kick back and relax at Volcano Bay, Universal’s incredibly impressive water park.

