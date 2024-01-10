Universal Reportedly Retiring ‘The Simpsons’ Land, Disney Said to Add Characters in Parks

Is Disney taking The Simpsons to their theme parks, forcing Universal to say goodbye to the IP and Springfield altogether? Multiple reports point to yes.

Universal is currently expanding in a way that theme park enthusiasts would not have ever imagined before the pandemic. Previously, the biggest thing that we saw the Universal parks do was add in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and then in September of 2021, Universal Studios Beijing opened up. We then heard of Epic Universe, the new Orlando-based theme park that would act as the third official gate, joining Universal Orlando Resort and Islands of Adventure.

On top of Universal Kids, a new children-centric theme park was announced for Texas, and Universal’s Las Vegas Horror Unleashed attraction was confirmed to join Area15, and is currently under construction. Most recently, Universal confirmed that they bought a large plot of land in the U.K. that would be for a new park called Universal Great Britain. While Universal did confirm they bought the land, they have not confirmed that they are building the park, but many do hope to hear that announcement this year.

With so much expansion going on, it seems that Universal is getting ready to say goodbye to a few other lands.

In 2019, The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox, the parent company of 20th Century Fox. This acquisition included various assets such as film and television studios, including 20th Century Fox Television. As a result, The Walt Disney Company gained ownership of The Simpsons.

Universal will need to renew their contract for The Simpsons IP in their Parks in 2028, however, which could pose as a potential issue and it seems that the theme park is already looking to what they will do when that time comes at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Core (@Universal__Core) took to Twitter to share, “As for The Simpsons Ride “ Ride and Show Techs are hinting to Simpsons ops about the rides impending closure, “With no new technicians being hired on for Simpsons specifically”. While the creator removed that specific post, OTPZ reported on the news and shared the information before that happened.

Universal Core did not remove the post, however, that shared that Disney will be incorporating The Simpsons characters via meet and greets “into more parks” starting at the El Capitan Theater as a test.

Hearing Disney will start incorporating Simpsons character meet & greets more into the parks… might start at @ElCapitanThtre as a test pic.twitter.com/mNQoAQ5Gmh — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) January 9, 2024

It should be noted that while Universal holds the contract for having The Simpsons in their theme parks, Disney is unable to utilize the characters domestically in their parks. That being said, they would be able to use the characters externally at events (as seen at D23) or, in the case of this prediction, at the El Capitan Theater.

It would not be too shocking to see Disney take the baton from Universal once their contract expires, as The Simpsons seem to have a never-ending popularity, leaving the IP to be very evergreen and financially viable. Parrot Analytics wrote, “Demand data from Parrot Analytics shows that over the last 90 days (August 7 – November 4),

The Simpsons has generated the fourth most demand of any tv show in The United States, coming in at 58.9 times the average title in the market. Within the top 10 shows over the last 90 days, The Simpsons is the third longest-running, behind Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street, yet it still ranks ahead of both of them in demand.” All of this information is just a few months old, having been conducted in November 2023.

So, while there is no confirmation that Disney has plans to put The Simpsons in their parks after 2028, it does seem, according to these insider reports, that Universal is not planning on renegotiating their contract to keep the IP in their land.

Imemegination (@imemegination) replied to the original Tweet (X) sharing that Disneyland Paris would be a good spot to incorporate The Simpsons, and considering it is outside the domestic U.S. parks, Disney could add the characters in before 2023. “Just so Disney knows, Europeans love The Simpsons. So if you want to bring them into Walt Disney Studios Park, it would be a hit”.

Just so Disney knows, Europeans love The Simpsons. So if you want to bring them into Walt Disney Studios Park, it would be a hit https://t.co/m14ip9Tv5U — Imemegination (@imemegination) January 9, 2024

Other accounts, like TP Predictions & Recommendations 🎢 (@ParkPredictions) are already speculating on what can take over:

“With rumors flung around today about the removal of the Simpson’s ride – here’s an idea of how they can re-use the building for Florida’s fastest roller coaster! 🎢👀”

With rumors flung around today about the removal of the Simpson’s ride – here’s an idea of how they can re-use the building for Florida’s fastest roller coaster! 🎢👀 ➡️ – https://t.co/uVRqdLgfse pic.twitter.com/QriOGrTtfc — TP Predictions & Recommendations 🎢 (@ParkPredictions) January 9, 2024

Situated in both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, The Simpsons hold a significant presence at the Universal Parks. The Simpsons Ride, a simulator attraction unfolding in a theme park where chaos ensues, took over the space previously occupied by the Back to the Future attraction in both parks (and one that guests have stated they hope would return). This ride invites guests to experience the “unexpected mishaps” in the animated world of The Simpsons.

In Springfield, visitors can ride in Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, an aerial carousel-style attraction suitable for younger audiences. Additionally, a range of themed dining options awaits, including Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck, Duff Brewery offering the famous Duff beer in various flavors, Moe’s Tavern, Lard Lad Donuts, and six fast-food establishments: Lisa’s Teahouse of Horror, Luigi’s Pizza, The Frying Dutchman, Cletus’ Chicken Shack, Krusty Burger, and Flaming Moe’s. There are also a ton of carnival games for guests to play just outside of the attraction.

Do you think that Universal is making a mistake in letting go of The Simpsons? Would you want to see Disney incorporate the IP in their parks?