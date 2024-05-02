New Universal Theme Park Shelved Indefinitely, Report Reveals

Global plans by Universal Destinations & Experiences have reportedly been halted by the local government, hindering the company’s progress.

Earlier today, Universal Destinations & Experiences shocked fans by revealing unique details of the immersive SUPER NINTENDO WORLD area, set to open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025, when Universal Epic Universe opens its gates to welcome millions of families worldwide.

While construction and development for Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park — or its fourth, if you’re counting Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park — continues, plans for another theme park and resort project by the company have reportedly been halted indefinitely.

Inside the Magic recently reported that Universal Destinations & Experiences considered the request for planning permissions granted directly by the United Kingdom Government via a special development order as “one route for securing the necessary approvals to move ahead with [their] investments.”

However, a recent Bedford Independent report revealed that the U.K. Government won’t commit to Universal’s theme park proposal response before summer.

The report states: “Culture, media and sport secretary, Lucy Frazer KC [Kings Council] MP [member of the Parliament] has dodged a question from North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller (Conservative) asking if the government will respond to the Universal Studios UK proposal before the summer recess.”

Suppose a response was given before the summer. In that case, council officers, government officials, and representatives from Universal Destinations & Experiences could continue to work on diverse aspects of the project without delays created by members of the Parliament (MPs) in recess.

This speedy decision would be beneficial if the U.K. Government were to take over planning decisions for the possible theme park and resort project, as has been suggested.

However, MP Frazer reportedly refused to indicate when a response to the proposals would be given. This, unfortunately, halts all plans for the possible resort’s development indefinitely.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is firmly pushing toward the approval and development of its possible theme park and resort project in the United Kingdom, carrying out surveys and public meetings while working closely with local governments.

However, plans for the possible Bedford resort are still being evaluated by the company, and it will likely be some time before any definitive decisions are made on whether or not to proceed with the project.

While Universal’s U.K. theme park continues to be discussed, fans can visit Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Both theme parks are packed with immersive areas inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and more!

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can experience a heroic adventure at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, while the immersive land inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise opens at Epic Universe. Guests can also enjoy a travel to Hogsmeade, Springfield, and more!

Universal Destinations & Experiences is taking massive leaps to revolutionize the theme park and entertainment industry in the United States, with two all-new concepts currently being developed by the company.

Universal is expanding its presence in America by bringing a family theme park to Frisco, Texas, set to be named “Universal Kids Resort.”

In addition to its resort project in Frisco, Texas, the company is developing “Universal Horror Unleashed,” the first-ever year-round horror experience being developed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

