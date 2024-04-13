Universal To Be Put Under Scrutiny Ahead of Theme Park Development

As Universal Destinations & Experiences rapidly expands globally, the company is reportedly being put under strict scrutiny ahead of its latest theme park development.

Universal has been busy this year, announcing and developing all sorts of exciting projects to expand its presence in the theme park and entertainment industry worldwide. However, as one of the most exciting — and chancy — projects continues its progress, the company will be scrutinized.

We’re talking about the thrilling theme park and resort project Universal Destinations & Experiences plans to develop in the United Kingdom. But before jumping into the latest development, let’s make a quick recap about the project for those who haven’t been able to keep up to date on the possible U.K. theme park.

Universal is exploring a potential theme park and resort project in the U.K.

What is Universal’s development in the U.K.?

Last year, Universal blew fans away after confirming the purchase of an approximately 476-acre (192-hectare) parcel of land south of Bedford to explore a potential new park and resort experience at the site.

While the project is still in its earliest development stages, it could open a world of possibilities for a Universal Studios park located in the U.K. with special events, entertainment offerings, rides, attractions, and immersive lands inspired by popular franchises like Shrek, Despicable Me, Minions, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, How to Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more — although some franchises have faced historical backlash at the parks.

Comcast Corporation, from which Universal Destinations & Experiences is part, is a global media and technology company that also includes NBCUniversal and Sky Group (owner of Sky News) in the U.K. Supposing this project came to fruition, it would mean exponential growth for Universal theme parks and Comcast Corporation.

Is the project certain? Sadly, despite the purchase of the land and Universal's months of diligent work towards the project, the company has not made any definitive decisions on the project's future. Regardless, Universal Destinations & Experiences continues to push forward on the ambitious international resort. The official website for the possible U.K. project states, "Whilst we still haven't made any final decisions on whether or not to proceed with the project, we have spent the past several months undertaking feasibility and due diligence work as well as discussing the project with local and national stakeholders."

Do we know of any attractions for this theme park? Last year, Inside the Magic reported that Universal Destinations & Experiences had filed a trademark for its fan-favorite Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights, in the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office. This filed trademark could mean that the company has plans to bring the seasonal event to life at its possible theme park in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, no official confirmation of this event or any creative content planned for the project exists. Inside the Magic contacted Universal Destinations & Experiences through Edelman — the global communications firm Universal partnered with in the U.K. — which clarified: “As shared before, no creative content has been determined for the potential project in Bedford.”

What is Universal Destinations & Experiences doing to keep this project moving forward? As mentioned before, Universal hasn’t made any final decisions on whether or not to proceed with the project. However, the company continues to push forward to gain the favor of locals and authorities. To do this, the company began a public engagement period in connection with the planning proposal for this potential project. The Walt Disney Company held a similar period of public meetings for a new project coming to Disneyland Resort. Universal states: “This period of public engagement represents an important milestone in our feasibility and due diligence work and is a key part of the planning process; it does not mean we have made a final decision on this potential project. It is really important we hear from local communities before our engagement closes on Friday 3 May 2024 so we can consider and incorporate your feedback where appropriate.”

According to the official website, the following events will occur on April 13 at the Kimberley College and April 16 at the Bedford College in Bedford.

Additionally, Universal is asking locals to provide feedback on the project by completing a survey, aiming to incorporate their valued input where appropriate. You can click here to share your feedback on the project.

However, Universal Destinations & Experiences clarifies that the company “is not soliciting or accepting ideas or proposals for designs, concepts, or creative materials for attractions, products or services to be offered by them or their affiliates.” “It should be recognized that UDX may develop ideas similar to any shared during the engagement process, and no person will be entitled to any compensation for any such ideas or proposals,” the website states.

Yet Another New Universal Theme Park Takes a Huge Step Forward

“Special” treatment for Universal? Earlier this year, the possible project gained an extremely positive response from the Government of the United Kingdom, with Transport Secretary Mark Harper assuring that “the Government will want to do what we can to make sure that this exciting proposal comes to fruition.” Regardless, the latest development will put Universal under scrutiny, as the company is reportedly seeking a “special development order,” which could mean that plans for the potential Universal Studios theme park could be granted directly by the Government and Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire councils wouldn’t make any decisions.

According to a recent Bedford Today report, an approach to the Government for a planning decision could be made by Universal Destinations & Experiences in the coming months. “Universal says it’s now looking to explore planning permission via a special development order,” explained Central Bedfordshire Council’s deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councilor Hayley Whitaker. “This means the planning decision wouldn’t be made by CBC or Bedford Borough Council, but by the Government.”

The report states that Universal has considered the request for planning permission granted directly by the Government via a special development order as “one route for securing the necessary approvals to move ahead with [their] investments.”

Of course, approval for said permission is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and accompanied by a thorough evaluation of every project. Councilor Whitaker commented, “Universal has acknowledged a planning submission would need to be accompanied by an environmental statement, which will be subject to public consultation and publicized.”

This environmental statement, other relevant information, and any comments made on its impact must be considered when a planning decision is made.

Indicators suggest that Universal Destinations & Experiences should make a final decision on the project within the coming months. Following this decision, it’ll be up to the Government to decide on the special development order.

Funnily enough, endorsement from the Government is not always positive, as we saw during the legal and political battle between Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

