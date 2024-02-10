Yet Another New Universal Theme Park Takes a Huge Step Forward

One of multiple upcoming Universal Studios theme parks is officially one step closer to becoming a reality.

Plans for the first UK theme park from Universal Destinations & Experiences were confirmed back in December, when the company purchased land in Bedfordshire and announced that it was “at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site.”

Related: Three Things We Want To See at Universal’s UK Resort (From Someone Who Lives There)

Now, the Government of the United Kingdom has shared its stance on the park – and it’s extremely positive.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday (February 8), Transport Secretary Mark Harper revealed that he has been briefed about the project, and that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is also involved.

This came after Harper was pressed to fund road improvements in the area to aid Universal’s bid for the park.

“We will look very carefully at [Universal’s] proposals put forward, and I know the Government will want to do what we can to make sure that this exciting proposal comes to fruition,” Harper responded.

He added: “I’m very familiar with that scheme – I’ve been briefed on it myself, and I know the Chancellor has been involved in this as well.”

Mohammad Yasin – Bedford’s current MP – also shared his thoughts on the project, reaffirming that it would bring “enormous prosperity and jobs” to both his constituency and the wider area.

While it seems the UK government is extremely keen to make this new Universal Studios a reality, theme park history expert Dr Sabrina Mittermeier recently detailed its potential wider impact on the region to the BBC.

“In the 1990s when Euro Disney [now Disneyland Paris] was created, the French government was very interested in bringing Disney to France in terms of jobs, tourism and development,” Mittermeier said. “Usually, the local population supports it for the economic reasons. But you need to build a lot of infrastructure and all that comes out of state funds. France had to put in a lot of money to pay for road and rail improvements to accommodate millions of visitors.”

Related: Will Universal Studios Build Another ‘Harry Potter’ Land in the UK?

With the project in such early stages, it’s currently unknown what lands would feature at the UK’s first Universal Studios theme park. While it seems obvious to transplant Universal’s popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands into the planned park considering its heritage, there’s also the potential complication of a major Harry Potter attraction already existing in nearby Watford.

Universal currently has two more theme parks in the works in addition to its UK location. Its biggest project, Epic Universe, will open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025, while its first ever youth-oriented park – Universal Kids Resort – is slated to open in Frisco, Texas in 2026. It’s also set to debut its first year-round horror experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, in Las Vegas.

What upcoming Universal project are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!