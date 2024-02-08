Disney Has “No Respect” for Guests Amid Exclusive Event

It appears as though there have been some issues with lack of communication between a Disney park and its Annual Passholders, and they’re not happy about it.

Throughout the year, Disneyland Paris hosts various after-hours parties and events exclusive to its passholders. The resort caught some heat last year after rolling out new benefits for passholders that seemed to diminish the amount of perks and offerings they had previously enjoyed. Over the last year, the Disneyland Paris Resort has also been the subject of various other controversies, including cast member strikes and protests for higher wages, confusing and disjointed rules, and various parade mishaps, all while celebrating the resort’s 30th anniversary.

Across the US Disney parks, complaints about the rising costs of annual passes have flooded the internet amid claims of disappointing park experiences. Now, it seems as though the French resort has decided to join the mix. Over on X/Twitter, @DLPReport is the go-to account for updates and news concerning Disneyland Paris. In a post made earlier this week, the account addressed a question it seems to have been getting bombarded with: “Everyone since Feb 1: where are the AP Party tickets?! I don’t know, guys. I don’t know .”

It appears as though the park had yet to inform its passholders about the anticipated upcoming party, despite apparently selling out. In a response comment, @D3rak says, “I asked on the official website of Disneyland Paris (chat with Mia) and she told me that they were sold out… and that they had not sent an email informing to the annual pass holders of the ticket sales, they had only put it on social media… they have lied to me?”

Other comments expressed irritation and annoyance with the overall lack of communication, with one asking “should there really be an event next month?” and other stating, “So painful cause we don’t even know the theme yet.” A quote repost of the Tweet seems annoyed at the park overall, as @FourmiLily says, “On est fatiguééééééés Tant que j’y suis non on a pas la date d’ouverture du land Frozen [Translated: We are tired While I’m at it, we don’t have the opening date for Frozen land.]” Another repost doubles down on the irritation.

“En fait, quand tu fais payer tes Disneyland Pass Gold aussi cher, le minimum de respect à avoir c’est de communiquer dessus. C’est fou ce manque de respect de leur part envers les clients. Ils ne comprennent pas que la clé avec les fans c’est L’HONNÊTETÉ. [Translated: In fact, when you charge so much for your Disneyland Gold Passes, the minimum amount of respect you need is to communicate about it. It’s crazy this lack of respect on their part towards customers. They don’t understand that the key with fans is HONESTY.]” posted @Phantasia_Fan.

It seems as though miscommunication is a common thing between Disneyland Paris and its passholders, and it’s becoming a problem. A Disneyland Paris Gold Pass, the resort’s highest tier, currently costs guests €699, or $753 USD. While not nearly as expensive as a Disneyland California Inspire Key (at $1,649) or a Walt Disney World Incredi-Pass (at $1,449), it certainly isn’t cheap either, especially if passholders are experiencing constant miscommunication from the resort.

While the theme was just recently revealed for the March party as “Treasure Night,” it’s clear that guests are starting to feel frustrated with the Disney parks across the board. The event has already garnered backlash online, with some calling it “lazy” while others compare it to Harry Potter. Hopefully, Disney will start to put a little more magic back into its passholder and park events soon, because fans are growing tired.

