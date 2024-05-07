Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Officially Removed From Magic Kingdom Park

Months before Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open, Walt Disney World Resort removed the Splash Mountain retheme from its official attraction list. The change came just hours after the Central Florida Disney park revealed that the Princess Tiana ride would be available at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

On Monday, Disney Parks Blog announced the dates, ticket prices, and new entertainment offerings for the after-hours Halloween event. In addition to spooky additions to attractions like Space Mountain and Mad Tea Party, guests can experience other Magic Kingdom Park attractions with significantly shorter lines than during regular theme park hours.

As part of Monday’s announcements, Walt Disney World Resort provided a list of Magic Kingdom Park rides open during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The initial list on the My Disney Experience app and Walt Disney World Resort website included Tiana’s Bayou Adventure alongside Big Thunder Mountain Railroad under “Frontierland.”

Fans quickly noticed the inclusion. Walt Disney World Resort previously announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would open in “early summer 2024” but hasn’t revealed an exact opening date. Walt Disney Imagineers recently removed scaffolding from and test-rode the attraction.

With an early summer opening timeline, it’s unsurprising that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be open during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The special event starts in early August. Still, guests shouldn’t get too excited about heading down to New Orleans.

Walt Disney World Resort quickly scrubbed the ride from the attraction list just hours after posting it. The change appeared simultaneously on the My Disney Experience app and official website.

Below is the complete list of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attractions.

If Tiana’s Bayou Adventure appears at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, it’s likely to require a Virtual Queue reservation. They were necessary for TRON Lightcycle / Run last year, as the parties began just months after the Tomorrowland rollercoaster opened. It’s unclear if guests must book TRON Lightcycle / Run return times at the 2024 events.

Disneyland Resort also revealed limited details about its annual Halloween party, Oogie Boogie Bash, on Monday. However, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure wasn’t included in any promotional material. The Disneyland Park version of the log flume ride is expected to open in “late summer” 2024.

What scene from The Princess and the Frog (2009) do you hope to see on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.