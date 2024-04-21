Child Tossed off of Big Thunder Mountain Roller Coaster

One guest’s trip to Disneyland Resort took a dark turn when they made a heartbreaking discovery on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The Disneyland Park guest took to social media to make sense of what they saw.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad opened in the original Frontierland in 1979. One year later, another version of the roller coaster debuted in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, and Imagineers later recreated the ride at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland. Known as the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” the bumpy roller coaster has been proven to help guests pass kidney stones!

“Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…”

This week, Redditor u/cocolisito noticed a peculiar addition to a fake rock formation on the side of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad tracks. Someone threw an old photo of a woman and a young child onto the rock but wrote nothing on it, leaving no other clues about its origin.

saw this while in line for big thunder

The act touched many Disney Parks fans, who presumed that one or both people in the older photo had recently passed away. Though it’s still not ideal to leave things behind at the Disney parks, it’s much better to leave your loved ones “on” their favorite ride than secretly spread their cremains (only for them to get vacuumed away by a dedicated team of Disney cast members hours later).

Others shared the ways they honored late loved ones at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“My dad secretly did that too with my mom a when we went back on January,” u/MillieHarr31 wrote. “I think its a way to commemorate our loved ones, we were going with my mom and well she passed before our trip so I think my dad took little photos of her as a I wish you could be here with us.”

“Weirdly….this is the EXACT spot I stood in line a few months ago while on a trip by myself and reflected in a quiet moment about my dad who recently passed away,” said u/drizzlingduke. “I cried for a moment and looked into the coin pool. Thought about all the times we’d walked this same path and how many more times I might still walk it.”

Note that cast members will pick up any personal items left on Disney Resort property and send them to lost and found or discard them. If you want to make a lasting impact in honor of your lost loved one, consider bringing a photo of them along to hold up in group pictures or “pixie-dusting” another family in their memory.

What’s the most touching thing you’ve seen at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.