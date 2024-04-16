Disney World Advised to Change ‘Toy Story’ Attraction Immediately

Toy Story Land, located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, is one of the most immersive theme park lands in the world.

In the heart of Toy Story Land lies a culinary gem known as Woody’s Lunch Box. Nestled amidst larger-than-life toys and vibrant landscapes, this quick-service eatery invites Disney World guests to indulge in a playful menu inspired by the beloved Pixar franchise. From its famous Totchos to nostalgic treats like S’more French Toast, Woody’s Lunchbox promises a whimsical dining experience for guests of all ages.

However, recently, a growing concern has emerged among visitors at the Disney World park regarding the seating policy at Woody’s Lunchbox. Recent complaints have sparked one guest to start a “petition” urging Disney World to reconsider its approach to seating arrangements in this popular dining spot.

The guest took to social media to voice their frustrations, stating,

Seriously though, I was there yesterday to finally try the famous Totchos and was amazed by the number of people sitting at a table with 5 chairs by themselves, I assume waiting for their family, while people with actual food were forced to eat at the few standing tables. Also, the fact that there are so few tables incentivizes guests to invade the privacy of others by standing around while those at a table get ready to leave just so they can take it. It leaves people who are not willing to pressure someone to clean up SOL. Finally, there are no benches or other tables in close proximity to Woody’s/Toy Story Land, so there’s no way of navigating out of the situation.

The sentiment echoed by this guest highlights a common frustration shared by many who have dined at Woody’s Lunchbox. The limited seating options, coupled with the tendency for guests to monopolize tables, have created an environment that detracts from the overall enjoyment of the dining experience.

At the heart of the issue is the imbalance between the number of seating options available and the volume of guests seeking to dine at Woody’s Lunchbox. While the popularity of the eatery is a testament to its appeal, it also underscores the need for Disney World to reassess its seating strategy to better accommodate the influx of visitors.

From the towering structures of Andy’s backyard to the whimsical details scattered throughout the land, Toy Story Land transports guests into the heart of the beloved Pixar film series. Attractions such as Slinky Dog Dash and Toy Story Mania! offer thrilling adventures for guests of all ages, while character meet-and-greets provide opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite Toy Story characters.

Every detail, from the oversized toys to the playful signage, contributes to the overarching narrative of being shrunk down to the size of a toy and exploring Andy’s backyard. Woody’s Lunchbox serves as an extension of this narrative, offering guests the chance to dine in a setting straight out of the Toy Story universe.

In addition, Toy Story Land just introduced a brand new restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which opened in March of last year. The restaurant offers a sit-down, all-you-care-to-enjoy experience, and you should book a Dining Reservation to ensure that you’ll be able to experience it.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ’s inception has taken some of the capacity restraints and overflows off of Woody’s Lunchbox, but the differences have been small.

As Disney World continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its guests, it will be interesting to see if this feedback makes a difference in policy moving forward at the restaurant.

