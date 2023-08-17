Achieve Your Best Toy Story Mania Score With These Tips!

Embark on a journey to conquer Disney’s Toy Story Mania like never before! Imagine claiming the prestigious titles of “Best of Hour,” “Best of Week,” or even the ultimate glory of “Best of Month.” Ready to turn the tables and wield a winning edge? Brace yourself for the most exhilarating Toy Story Mania score tips and tricks that are about to transform your Toy Story Mania experience and skyrocket your scores to magical heights!

Many Guests are unaware of the easter eggs in the attraction that are worth points when cued. These cues often require teamwork between both Guests in order to be achieved. Next time you grab your best shootin’ partner to ride the attraction, remember these cues to maximize your score:

Game 1: Hamm and Eggs

The theme of this Disney World Toy Story Mania game is animals on a farm, and the most important point to focus on is the fence and hen house near the bottom left corner of the screen. Shoot the fox in that corner, and it will release two hens, each worth more points than any other target during this game. A cat worth 1000 points will also pop up right behind the hen house at certain moments that are worth hitting. Repeatedly shoot these targets, and you can score above 50,000 points!

Game 2: Dino Darts

Our Toy Story Mania cheats wouldn’t be complete without the best tips for Dino Darts. This game involves activating multiple cues in order to score the most amount of points. The main focus is near the top of the screen and the volcano. Immediately shoot the lava balloon at the top of the volcano worth 500 points. Two more lava balloons worth 500 points will appear in its place—shoot them as soon as they appear. Finally, three more 500 point lava balloons will appear—shoot them, and the volcano will erupt with balloons worth many points: shoot as many as possible! Next, two meteors will appear in the top left and right corners. Both riders should shoot both three times, after which meteors of balloons worth many points will begin to hurl down onto the screen. Shoot as many of those balloons as possible before your time is up.

Game 3: Camp

The key to this Toy Story Mania ride game is simple, and it’s definitely a hit for both adults and children alike. Ready for success? In the top left and right corners of the screen, two 2000 point plates fly into the air. Hit both plates and the rocks will lift to reveal a tank that shoots plates worth 3000 points!

Game 4: Flying Tossers

If you’re looking for the top Toy Story Mania secrets , you’re in luck. Timing is key in this ring toss game. The area to focus on is the aliens in the rocket. When you hit the aliens, they go down into the rocket briefly. The key is to toss rings on all of them quickly enough that they all go down at once. Once you do, the rocket reveals a robot. The robot will open its mouth in different intervals—shoot into the mouth of the robot. Each time the robot opens, it is worth more points, upwards of 5000 points for each hoop if done quickly enough.

Game 5:

This section is simple but requires accuracy. Simply shoot every target on the screen. Once every target is hit, new targets worth more points take their places. Keep this up all the way to the mine section, continuously hitting every target that appears.

Conclusion:

These tips apply to the Toy Story Mania attraction in any of the parks, from Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios , to California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort . It may take some practice, so grab a fast pass and keep at it!