Disney World Florida Location Closes Doors Suddenly, Reopening Date Not Given

On Monday, Disney Springs notified millions of Walt Disney World Resort guests of a sudden operational change.

Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs is the premier shopping and dining destination at Walt Disney World Resort. The sprawling outdoor mall features dozens of Disney-owned destinations, such as World of Disney, and third-party partners, such as Rainforest Cafe, The Boathouse, and Planet Hollywood.

On Monday, Disney Springs posted an Instagram story announcing the indefinite closure of Candy Cauldron, a dessert shop in the West Side area of Disney Springs near the AMC and Coca-Cola store. The account boasts 1.4 million followers.

“Magic mirror on the wall, something is brewing this fall 🍎,” the Instagram story read. “Disney’s Candy Cauldron is temporarily closed for refurbishment and will be reopening in the coming months, with some spooktacular new treats.”

Disney’s Candy Cauldron features a show kitchen where Disney cast members prepare caramel-dipped apples, chocolate-covered marshmallows, and other distinctly Disney treats that guests can purchase. Frozen slushies and pre-packaged candies are also available.

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t announce an official reopening date for Candy Cauldron. The official Disney Springs website states:

“Beginning August 5, 2024, Disney’s Candy Cauldron will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. Please check back for additional information.”

While Candy Cauldron is closed, guests can visit Goofy’s Candy Company in the Marketplace Area of Disney Springs. In a much larger location, the shop offers more slushy flavors and many of the same fresh and pre-packaged treats as Candy Cauldron.

Similar snacks are available at the Main Street Confectionary and Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park, Karamell-Küche at EPCOT, and Ziwani Traders at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Disney’s Hollywood Studios doesn’t currently have a comparable bakery location but serves different Disney treats at The Trolley Car Café (Starbucks).

If you're ready for the spooky season at Walt Disney World Resort, check out this official video of Halloween offerings at World of Disney:

