Disney Park and Monorail Suspended Per Governor DeSantis’ Emergency Orders

Walt Disney World is certainly feeling the strong effects of Hurricane Debby as tornado warnings, harsh winds, extreme rain, and flooding plague the theme park.

Planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation requires considerable effort. Guests typically save for months, schedule time off work and school, and meticulously plan their stay, from choosing the hotel and restaurants to selecting must-do rides and organizing their Lightning Lane Multi Pass strategy.

However, all this planning can be quickly disrupted by a hurricane.

Hurricanes pose a significant challenge to Walt Disney World Resort due to its Florida location, a prime target given the state’s extensive coastline. Every time a weather system forms in the Atlantic, Disney guests with upcoming trips start hoping the storm veers off into the water, avoiding landfall.

A hurricane at Walt Disney World Resort can lead to various scenarios.

Occasionally, all four parks—Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT—shut down entirely to ensure guest safety. During such closures, Disney resorts offer numerous activities in the lobby, including character meet and greets.

Disney World is one of the safest places in Florida during a hurricane, with hurricane-proof resorts, numerous generators, and ample food and water supplies. Even Cinderella Castle is built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

More often, however, the parks remain open. Guests who brave the rain and winds are often rewarded with incredibly low wait times and sparsely populated parks. For instance, Hurricane Idalia had no operational impacts on Disney, but the parks were notably empty the morning after the hurricane, despite heavy rain—a common occurrence in Florida.

Additionally, Disney World’s inland location makes it less vulnerable to direct hurricane hits compared to other Florida cities.

According to WESH, there is currently a tornado warning in place for Walt Disney World until 4:00 p.m. and flash flood warnings.

Travelers flying out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Monday may experience delays and cancellations due to Debby, a Category 1 storm that made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region early Monday morning and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

As of 9 a.m., there is a departure delay of about 30 minutes (and increasing) at MCO due to weather conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Despite these delays, MCO announced on social media that the airport remains open and operational. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates and information.

At the time of this article’s publishing, there have been 245 flight cancelations today at Orlando International Airport.

Governor DeSantis announced that Florida has activated Emergency Management staff to Level 1, the highest response level, in preparation for the storm.

He highlighted readiness efforts: the Florida State Guard stands ready to assist, FPL has implemented round-the-clock shifts, FDOT is clearing roads, and 17,000 linemen are prepared to restore outages. These agencies are also positioned to distribute water and meals as needed.

Regarding Debby’s impacts, DeSantis noted storm surge and flooding have already been observed. Approximately 143,000 people are without power, with ongoing efforts to restore service, aiming for a better outcome than storms Ian or Idalia.

Kevin Guthrie, taking the podium next, shared current storm details and safety advisories. He anticipated rivers and streams across North and Central Florida to reach flood stages, with effects lasting up to 10 days.

Guthrie reported 35 tornado warnings statewide and highlighted 6 active fuel depots with 600,000 gallons available for families using generators and vehicles.

He emphasized proper generator use, stressing the preventable nature of storm-related fatalities, urging generators to be placed 20 feet from doors or windows and never operated indoors.

So, how has this affected Walt Disney World Resort?

At the moment, the operational effects at the most magical place on earth have been minimal for a hurricane.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are all currently open, even if their attractions are not. Right now, as thunder continues to roar through Disney, all outdoor attractions have been temporarily closed for safety precautions. If the thunder and lightning ceases, then those rides will continue to operate later today, as the rain will not shut down the attractions.

It has been confirmed that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has shut down for the day, which makes sense as the storm conditions would not allow for any of the water attractions to remain operational.

Local Florida theme park Busch Gardens has also confirmed a delayed opening.

Luckily, there are many rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and so many more that were built indoors so that the weather would never have an effect on their ability to operate. Not only does it provide good shelter from the storm, but the queues are also typically covered, which can be a good excuse to wait in that 60-minute line for Rise of the Resistance.

The park did see their monorails go down due to the tornado warning that was put in place, which would stop guests from entering or exiting the Magic Kingdom (by monorail).

Eric Burris from WESH shared a model of the ongoing storm over Disney.

“Here’s a closer look at the strong storms in Orange, Seminole, Osceola. We’re tracking it!”

Here’s a closer look at the strong storms in Orange, Seminole, Osceola. We’re tracking it! pic.twitter.com/A5gGWQrD0S — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) August 5, 2024

The majority of the worry about the tornado warning was said to be cleared up by 9:15 a.m. by alternate news sources, who initially warned guests to “Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Check media.”

We have already reported on the intense flooding found at Universal Orlando Resort, which you can see here.

Disney has also begun to flood in certain areas of the theme parks, such as Tomorrowland, due to the uneven groundwork.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to attack Disney all day long, with a chance of a stoppage this evening around 8:00 p.m.

Inside the Magic will continue to be on the lookout for any operational changes at Disney World, or the surrounding Florida theme parks.