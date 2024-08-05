Emergency Closure: Major Florida Theme Park Rejects All Visitors For Days, Operations Remain Suspended

With Hurricane Debby making landfall this morning in Florida, the theme parks in the area have been gravely affected.

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida on Monday morning, unleashing heavy rain and powerful winds.

Debby struck near Steinhatchee in Florida’s Big Bend region at around 7 a.m. as a Category 1 hurricane, with winds reaching 80 mph. This is the first storm of this magnitude since Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center reported that Debby was just inland with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a minimum central pressure of 979 mb.

The Category 1 hurricane, which strengthened from a tropical storm overnight, is anticipated to bring life-threatening storm surges and significant flooding to parts of Florida and the southeastern United States, according to the NHC.

Debby is forecasted to drench much of the state with heavy rainfall and potential flooding, the NHC stated.

Currently, models indicate rain beginning on Sunday and continuing through midweek. However, this could vary depending on the storm’s speed and intensity.

Numerous Central Florida locations, including Marion and Sumter counties, are under flood advisories. Flood warnings and flash flood warnings are expected to expire around 8 a.m.

More than 1,500 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. on Monday, with that number expected to rise. American Airlines is experiencing significant disruptions due to its hubs in Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Over 248,000 customers are without power in Florida as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, which monitors energy outages.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Monday that storm surge and flooding pose major threats as Hurricane Debby impacts the state. Significant flooding has already affected areas from Bradenton and Sarasota County up to North Florida.

Florida typically experiences the worst storms in the area during this summer, especially hurricanes, so the theme parks are aware of and prepared for such instances. Walt Disney World Resort, for example, has even ensured that Cinderella Castle is reinforced enough to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

On August 3, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, home to SheiKra, Montu, Kumba, Cheetah Hunt, Cobra’s Curse, Tigris, and Falcon’s Fury, announced that they would be closing early due to the storm. Tampa Bay is just around one hour from the Disney bubble, and has encountered some severe flooding due to the storm.

Yesterday, Busch Gardens closed its gates to the public entirely, and now today, it is still not open.

While there has not been a social media post alerting guests of the opening time change, their website reads, “Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be opening today, Monday, August 5th, at 12:00 p.m.”

While the park planned to reopen at 10:00 a.m. today, it appears that the ongoing storm pushed back the opening time yet again. There is a chance that if the storm maintains its ferocity as the day continues to move forward, that the park could end up closing again.

If you were planning on visiting Busch Gardens Tampa today, but had to cancel your plans, you should be aware of their refund policy:

Worry-Free Fun With Weather-or-Not Assurance Busch Gardens Tampa Bay usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us! Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more. For example, If during your park visit: Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours.

Rides are closed for over 60 minutes due to lightning, strong winds, heat, rain or snow.

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above. Stop by Guest Relations at the park or submit your information below to request your return visit! You’ll need your original admission ticket or order number. Eligibility: The following are not eligible for Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets: Pass Member admission; complimentary tickets (including Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets); 14-Day Length of Stay tickets and packages; Discovery Cove ticket packages.

The following may not be eligible and should be verified at Guest Relations: Promotional/discount tickets (group sales tickets) and promotional multi-day tickets.

Weather-or-Not Assurance does not apply to parking or additional in-park products or experiences. Complete this form below to request a Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket due to inclement weather during your visit. Requests must be submitted within one week of your visit. If extreme weather impacts your flight plans for your upcoming visit, complete this form.