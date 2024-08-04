Florida Theme Park Giant Confirms Immediate Closure, Guests Refused Entry and Refunds

It appears one Florida theme park has decided to cut its losses and shut down for multiple days due to the incoming tropical storm that could possibly turn into Hurricane Debby.

Over the past few days, travelers and locals alike in the Orlando and Central Florida area have been worried about the tropical storm that has been forming. Right now, Florida is smack-dab in the middle of hurricane season, so it is not uncommon to see these severe storms develop. While the summer is the most prominent time for a hurricane to strike, it is also one of the busiest times for theme parks.

With kids out of school, many families plan their yearly holidays to theme parks such as Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort so that they can visit for a week without the worry of having to pull their kids out of school.

In the summer, it is very common to see daily rainstorms in Florida, but typically, they last for a short amount of time, and you can usually hide out in a ride queue like Pirates of the Caribbean to escape the storm.

Hurricanes are different.

If a hurricane is going to hit, the wind will pick up to dangerous levels, and the short midday storms will turn into multi-hour downpours that can threaten life.

Hurricane Debby On Track for Florida

Tropical Storm Debby rapidly intensified in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, prompting state officials to declare a state of emergency for much of Florida. The storm is projected to make landfall as a hurricane on Monday, bringing with it a significant threat of heavy rainfall, storm surge, and damaging winds.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Debby was located about 155 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf, with potential wind speeds reaching 85 to 95 mph at landfall.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the severity of the situation, urging residents to prepare for widespread power outages, fallen trees, and flooding. The state has activated emergency response teams and deployed resources to affected areas.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management warned of catastrophic rainfall, with some regions potentially experiencing up to 20 inches of precipitation. Storm surge is also a significant concern, particularly for coastal communities, prompting mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders.

Officials stressed the importance of heeding evacuation orders and avoiding floodwaters. As the storm approaches, residents are advised to monitor weather updates, secure property, and prepare emergency kits.

The slow movement of the storm is expected to exacerbate flooding risks, and residents in inland areas should also be prepared for significant rainfall and potential river flooding.

The National Hurricane Center shared: “5 am EDT: Tropical Storm #Debby strengthening, expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend Monday morning. Significant impacts expected across much of the southeast U.S. Here are the Key Messages.”

Hurricane Debby’s Theme Park Closures

So, what does that mean for the theme parks?

Universal Orlando Resort, home to Volcano Bay, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida, has already put out a post stating that they are following the weather and will do what is needed for guest safety if it comes to that, but so far, operations are proceeding as usual. Walt Disney World Resort has not put out a statement, but park hours have not been reduced.

Just around one hour for Disney is Busch Gardens Tampa.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.)is a unique blend of thrilling rides and immersive animal encounters. Spanning 335 acres, the park transports visitors to the heart of Africa and Asia, offering an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Opened in 1959, the park has evolved into a world-class destination renowned for its roller coasters. Thrill seekers can experience the adrenaline rush of Iron Gwazi, a record-breaking coaster, or soar above the Serengeti Plain on Cheetah Hunt. The park continues to stand at the tip of innovation, adding new attractions to the mix like Phoenix Rising and Serengeti Flyer.

With nearly 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, Busch Gardens is a leader in wildlife conservation and education. The park’s commitment to animal welfare and research is evident in its immersive exhibits and engaging animal encounters.

Attracting millions of visitors annually, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has solidified its position as a premier theme park and a must-visit destination for those seeking adventure, education, and entertainment.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Ceases Operations

Yesterday, the park shared that they would be closing early, at 7:00 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Today, while there has not been a social media post, the park will be closed entirely.

On the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website it is noted: “Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed today, Sunday, August 4th. The park will reopen Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. as scheduled.”

If you were planning on visiting Busch Gardens Tampa today, but had to cancel your plans, you should be aware of their refund policy:

Worry-Free Fun With Weather-or-Not Assurance Busch Gardens Tampa Bay usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us! Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more. For example, If during your park visit: Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours.

Rides are closed for over 60 minutes due to lightning, strong winds, heat, rain or snow.

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above. Stop by Guest Relations at the park or submit your information below to request your return visit! You’ll need your original admission ticket or order number. Eligibility: The following are not eligible for Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets: Pass Member admission; complimentary tickets (including Weather-or-Not Assurance tickets); 14-Day Length of Stay tickets and packages; Discovery Cove ticket packages.

The following may not be eligible and should be verified at Guest Relations: Promotional/discount tickets (group sales tickets) and promotional multi-day tickets.

Weather-or-Not Assurance does not apply to parking or additional in-park products or experiences. Complete this form below to request a Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket due to inclement weather during your visit. Requests must be submitted within one week of your visit. If extreme weather impacts your flight plans for your upcoming visit, complete this form.

Today, it appears that the “Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours” example would apply.

However, it is clear that a return visit does not mean a refund. While a local may be able to visit the park on a better day, there are many in the Central Florida area who are visiting on vacation and may not have the flexibility or availability to come again. Nowhere does it list that a financial refund will be available in some instances.

We have seen Busch Gardens Tampa close in the past due to weather, especially incoming hurricanes. Additionally, Busch Gardens Williamsburg tends to do the same.

Other theme parks such as Knott’s Berry Farm will also close when there is poor weather, and at times, there may be greater issues at hand that are more technical, with will cause an entire park to shut down, as we recently saw with Dolly Parton’s theme park Dollywood.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has encountered a series of operational disruptions in recent times, highlighting the challenges faced by large-scale theme park operators.

In March 2023, SeaWorld San Diego was compelled to temporarily close due to severe weather conditions. Similarly, Busch Gardens Williamsburg faced a shutdown earlier in the year due to inclement weather.

More recently, Aquatica Orlando, the water park adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando, experienced a full park evacuation triggered by a reported crisis, underscoring the importance of robust emergency protocols in such high-traffic venues.

These incidents underscore the complex operational challenges faced by theme park operators, necessitating comprehensive safety measures and contingency plans to mitigate disruptions and ensure guest safety.

