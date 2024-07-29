Dolly Parton Issues Rapid Response As Dollywood Sinks: Life-Threatening Flood Condemns Thousands, Ending Operations

Dollywood has replied after the theme park was pelted by extreme rain, flooding the park entirely and leaving guests wait deep in muddy water.

Dollywood has been undergoing a tough time as of late, with the theme park unexpectedly closing just weeks ago and now, flooding.

Dollywood is a renowned theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near Knoxville. It was co-founded by country music legend Dolly Parton and the Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation. Opened in 1986, Dollywood has grown into a major tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The park is known for its thrilling rides, entertaining shows, traditional crafts, and festivals that celebrate the culture and heritage of the Smoky Mountains. In addition to its amusement offerings, Dollywood also features a water park, Dollywood’s Splash Country, and a resort and spa, making it a comprehensive vacation spot for families and fans of Dolly Parton alike.

The beloved Tennessee theme park has faced two significant operational disruptions in 2024, highlighting the challenges inherent in managing a large-scale entertainment venue. While closures are an uncommon occurrence at the park, the incidents underscored the importance of effective crisis management and guest relations.

The first disruption unfolded earlier in the year when inclement weather forced the park to close its gates mid-day, sending guests home prematurely. While Dollywood emphasized guest safety during the storm, the experience was undoubtedly disappointing for visitors who had anticipated a full day of entertainment.

The park’s rain check policy, intended to mitigate such inconveniences, proved ineffective for those unable to return for a subsequent visit.

A more dramatic incident occurred on July 17th when an unexpected water main break necessitated an immediate park closure.

Guests arriving for a day of fun were met with the unwelcome news of the park’s temporary shutdown. The swift action taken by Dollywood’s maintenance team and the City of Pigeon Forge to address the issue is commendable. However, the disruption caused significant inconvenience to visitors, many of whom had traveled considerable distances to experience the park’s attractions.

In response to the water main break, Dollywood implemented a comprehensive compensation plan, offering refunds and rain checks to affected guests. While these measures aimed to rectify the situation, questions arose regarding the clarity of communication and the specific details of the compensation packages. Some guests expressed confusion about the process for obtaining refunds and the validity of rain checks.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between providing a memorable guest experience and managing unforeseen challenges. While Dollywood has demonstrated a commitment to guest satisfaction through its response efforts, the park can further enhance its crisis management strategies by improving communication channels, expanding compensation options, and refining its rain check policy.

By learning from these experiences, Dollywood can strengthen its reputation as a guest-centric destination and mitigate the impact of future disruptions.

Ultimately, the success of a theme park hinges on its ability to deliver consistent experiences, even in the face of adversity. Dollywood’s response to these challenges will undoubtedly shape its reputation and influence the decisions of future visitors.

Yesterday, while the park may not have shut down, things turned messy really quick.

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood went viral over the weekend after heavy rainfall in eastern Tennessee led to floods that trapped guests inside the theme park.

In response to numerous social media reports about the incidents, Dollywood Parks & Resorts released a statement acknowledging the severe flooding.

“This afternoon, Sunday, July 28, a strong thunderstorm caused flash flooding at Dollywood,” reads the statement shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm. At this time, one minor injury has been reported.”

The park stated that Dollywood supported “guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed.”

Dollywood was expected to open again to guests on Monday, July 29, at noon, adding, “Park officials will continue to assess conditions, and updates will be posted to our social media pages as additional information becomes available.”

Below, you can see the full statement from Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

Please see this park update for Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29. pic.twitter.com/NnK442kKuq — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 29, 2024

In the comment section of the post, it appears many are faulting Dollywood for not having trained the staff to deal with emergency situations.

Brandon McLeod wrote, “The park was not prepared for that, as soon as the flooding started, most employees disappeared, and the few you could find were totally lost with no direction from management. Shocked not to see any security guards or any staff direction people out of the park or to safety.”

totalnonsense said, “Where were any of your employees during the first 90 minutes of the flash flood? Patrons had to take apart a fence to free their cars. There was a tree downed across a flooded road. No one could leave the park. Crickets. WHERE WERE THE EMPLOYEES DURING OVER AN HOUR OF CHAOS?”

Janel Lacy was at Dollywood and stated that she and her disabled mother were not assisted in anyway, with her mother nearly ending up injured, “No one directed us to safety. After my disabled mother was nearly swept away by flood water trying to walk down the path from Timber Canyon, the staff we told about the situation seemed nonplussed.”

For a visual representation of what was going on Ryan McGee shared, “Well…I was at Dollywood today. And yes, it was like the Old Testament. This video was only the start. Props to the Dollywood FD for leading us to our cars like The Batman.”

Well…I was at Dollywood today. And yes, it was like the Old Testament. This video was only the start. Props to the Dollywood FD for leading us to our cars like The Batman. pic.twitter.com/FkQscTF4XQ — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 29, 2024

Dollywood, located near Knoxville, received a warning from local authorities on Monday, July 29, indicating that storms and significant rainfall were expected over the next 48 hours, raising concerns about potential flooding.

WEATHER ALERT: Our area is expected to receive storms and significant rainfall over the next 48 hours. Flash flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/xvRzbymCNk — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 29, 2024

Jessica L. took to TikTok to show what it was like attempting to vacate the theme park during the flood. At this time, it seems guests were ankle deep in the flood, but other footage shows guests waist deep.

The below photos are a better representation of the water levels.

I have never seen Dollywood like this https://t.co/BmFJ1DZQJ3 pic.twitter.com/hZbTr0bDxg — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) July 29, 2024

Nelson was at Dollywood and shared the below photos, it was shocking to see the rush of water coming out of Splash Country.

I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today. The first pic is one my daughter took of water coming down from the Splash Country lot as we were leaving… others from social media. Hope everyone gets out alright

I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today. The first pic is one my daughter took of water coming down from the Splash Country lot as we were leaving… others from social media. Hope everyone gets out alright. https://t.co/8Kaln6zDXC pic.twitter.com/oFBh2iTmbZ — NelsonWDVX (@nelsonwdvx) July 28, 2024

Dollywood typically offers rain checks when weather disrupts the theme park day. When the park last closed, it was due to a technical issue so refunds were offered if requested, but that same verbiage is not being used now.

Dollywood was scheduled to open at noon today, and since there have been no closure posts, it appears that Dolly Parton’s park did indeed open.

This follows Walt Disney World’s catastrophe where yesterday two fires reportedly erupted at the theme resort — one at a hotel and one next to the water park.

Did you know about the Dollywood flood?