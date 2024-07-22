Dolly Parton Abandons Dollywood For New Venture Amid Open Police Investigation and Park Closure

Over the past year, country star Dolly Parton’s theme park Dollywood seems to be soaring higher than ever.

Typically, when one thinks of theme parks, a few moguls will come to mind. Of course, it is hard to ignore the Disney theme parks around the world, especially Walt Disney World Resort. Universal also has massive theme parks, taking up a large foot print of the theme park space not only in Orlando, but globally.

Additionally, now that Cedar Fair has merged with Six Flags, the Six Flags entity is the largest theme park corporation in terms of theme park count, making it known to nearly everyone as there is likely a regional theme park in or near every state, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

While these theme parks are some of the most popular, Dollywood, a park that is not in conjunction with any other large theme park brand, has been gaining worldwide acclaim.

Dollywood Sweeps Awards, Takes Down Disney

A study by InsureandGo, a travel insurance company, awarded Dollywood an impressive “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, securing its place as the top destination globally. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the unique and cherished memories Dollywood creates for its guests. This beat out Disney, and all of the previously mentioned theme parks, placing Dollywood at the top of the totem pole.

Building on this momentum, Dollywood reached another significant milestone by securing the top spot in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the United States. Worldwide, the park came in 10th.

Last year, the park won five Golden Ticket awards.

“We’re so proud to have the Golden Ticket Awards here at Dollywood this year,” Dolly said. “This award ceremony is so very special and I think Dollywood is special too, so I think it’s great we were able to host the event here. We don’t do what we do to earn awards, but we’re not going to turn them down either,” she said with a laugh.

“Seriously though, our teams work hard to make sure our guests enjoy their time at Dollywood, and these awards honoring what they do sure make me happy because they are getting the recognition they deserve.”

Dolly Parton serves as the owner, or as Dolly would call it the “Dreamer-In-Chief” of Dollywood. Dollywood, is nestled right in the Great Smoky Mountains. Opened in 1986, it’s become a must-see spot in Tennessee. This park combines the rich traditions of Appalachia, with its crafts, delicious food, and toe-tapping music, with heart-pounding rides like Lightning Rod, Wild Eagle, Blazing Fury, and Big Bear Mountain.

Additionally, Dollywood is undergoing a massive expansion at the moment, that will add onto Dollywood’s Splash Country, as well as Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. The Dolly Parton Experience recently opened at Dollywood, sharing Parton’s life with the park’s patrons in deep detail.

According to Knox News, Parton became emotional during a tour of the exhibit. “They started showing all the footage, especially when my mom and dad and my family started talking, I just broke down,” she said at the opening on May 24th.

Parton went on to express her hope that visitors would also be touched by the experience, highlighting the inclusion of personal stories and family anecdotes. “There’s a lot of great stories and things about the family,” she shared.

Located in the former Adventures in Imagination area, this expansive interactive museum project is three times larger than its predecessor, the Chasing Rainbows Museum. The Dolly Parton Experience promises to immerse guests in Dolly’s journey from Locust Ridge to stages worldwide through interactive elements.

Spanning multiple buildings, the experience covers her iconic career, the inspiration behind her biggest dreams, the importance of family, and a curated exhibit showcasing her evolving style.

Dollywood’s Sudden Closure

Dollywood has been receiving a ton of accolades, but there have also been some concerns as of late.

Dollywood threw a curveball at parkgoers on July 17th. Just an hour after opening, a major water main break forced them to close the park down. According to Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens, this was an unprecedented event in his entire time with the park.

Dollywood shared the news over social media, crushing many guests who were either in the park and escorted out, or on their way. Considering Dollywood is a big tourist location, this meant that many who came to Tennessee for the park may not have the chance to revisit for a while.

The following day, the Dollywood social team shared:

“We are happy to share that the water main break has been repaired. The park will reopen for regular hours today. We sincerely apologize to all guests who were impacted by the water main break. The closure prevented us from creating memories worth repeating for you and your families yesterday, and we want to make it right. Please call 1-800-Dollywood to request a refund for purchases related to July 17. Additionally, all admission tickets, TimeSaver passes, parking, and locker receipts from yesterday will be honored upon your next visit.”

Dollywood typically just offers rain checks when issues occur, but in this case, full refunds were made to be an exception for guests who would not be able to return this season.

Dollywood Faces Multiple Police Investigations

This comes shortly after 11 car burglaries were reported at the theme park, as well, which led to a police investigation that still seems to be open-ended based on the lack of closure information provided.

That is not the only investigation at the theme park.

A recent arrest at Dollywood theme park involved Angelo McQueen, a contractor employed by APDC Cleaning Services. McQueen faces charges of child sex crimes.

According to WVLT news, authorities in Washington D.C. received reports of McQueen committing sexual offenses against a minor in his home country, the Bahamas. Additionally, they suspected him of abducting his biological daughter and bringing her to the United States.

Following an investigation, authorities located McQueen living in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

They then collaborated with various agencies including the US Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Missing Child Unit, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. The involvement of ICE stemmed from a visa violation by McQueen.

The arrest on July 5th resulted in the discovery of three minors within the hotel where McQueen was staying. These minors were placed in the care of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Dollywood responded with a statement clarifying that McQueen was employed by APDC, a third-party company responsible for background checks and work authorization for international workers assigned to the park. While McQueen held a back-of-house position, he wasn’t working at the time of the arrest.

“The subject was an employee of APDC Cleaning Services, Inc. (APDC), a third-party staffing service that recruits and hires international workers. APDC was responsible for background identity checks and employment authorization of its employees assigned to Dollywood. He was assigned to a back-of-house position at Dollywood but was not working at the time of his arrest. Dollywood has ended its business relationship with APDC and will separate with any other APDC contract workers assigned to the park, effective August 9. Any more information or questions about the subject need to be directed to APDC or to law enforcement.”

Dollywood took decisive action, terminating its business relationship with APDC. Furthermore, they will be separating with any remaining APDC contract workers assigned to the park by August 9th. Dollywood directed any further inquiries regarding the case to APDC or law enforcement.

Dolly Parton Takes On New Ventures

While Dollywood may be named after the illustrious Dolly Parton, it certainly is not her only focus.

Having built Dollywood into a success story, she’s setting sail for a new adventure in Florida.

Get ready to walk the plank, mateys! Dolly Parton’s popular Pirate’s Voyage Dinner and Show is setting anchor in Florida. Scheduled to open its treasure chest of fun in 2025, the new venue will be a swashbuckling 60,000 square feet, boasting over 1,000 seats and a four-course pirate feast to satisfy even the heartiest buccaneer.

This will be the third location for the popular dinner theater, following in the footsteps of its successful voyages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Land ho! The new show will be setting up shop at Pier Park in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend, may have bid farewell to touring, but her creative spirit remains vibrant with several upcoming projects.

In November, she will release her new album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables,” which delves into her family history and the roots of her inspiration. This album will be accompanied by a four-part documentary series offering an intimate look at Parton’s formative years and family influence.

Parton’s innovative spirit continues with “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony,” a live production where a full orchestra will perform her iconic hits alongside captivating video presentations of Parton.

Additionally, she collaborates with her sister Rachel on a cookbook titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin’,” featuring family recipes and festive holiday menus.

Expanding her creative endeavors, Parton is launching her first wine collection, “Dolly Wines,” in partnership with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines, sharing her passion for quality with a new audience.

Now, Dolly has taken on yet another project that will shift her attention from Dollywood to another mass-success retailer.

Dollar General Corporation (DG), the nation’s largest discount retailer, is thrilled to announce a unique partnership with iconic country music legend Dolly Parton. This collaboration brings Dolly’s Kitchen and Housewares Collection exclusively to Dollar General stores nationwide for a limited time.

The curated collection, featuring approximately 50 items, is designed to add a touch of Dolly’s signature charm and Southern flair to any home. Inspired by her upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the collection boasts a wide array of home décor, kitchenware, and tableware, all at Dollar General’s famously affordable prices.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Dolly Parton on this exclusive collection,” said Emily Taylor, spokesperson for Dollar General. “Dolly’s warmth, talent, and genuine connection with people resonate deeply with our customers. This collection perfectly captures her spirit and allows fans to bring a piece of Dolly’s world into their own homes.”

The Dolly’s Kitchen and Housewares Collection offers a variety of items to enhance the everyday household experience, from dish towels and pot holders to tablecloths and decorative jars. Many items feature playful nods to Dolly’s music and signature style, with prices ranging from $1 to $10, with most items priced at $5 or less.

“I’m so happy to be working with Dollar General to bring this collection to everyone,” said Dolly Parton. “These pieces are inspired by my own home and heritage, and I hope they bring a little bit of country charm and happiness into yours.”

Dollar General shared the new line on social media as well.

“A collection that is close to our hearts. 🍎✨ Check out the new Kitchen and Housewares Collection, by Dolly Parton – new & only at DG. Grab all of Dolly’s kitchen faves for a limited time.”

The Dolly’s Kitchen and Housewares Collection is available now for a limited time at all Dollar General locations nationwide. With its affordability and charming design elements, this collection is sure to be a hit with Dolly Parton fans and home décor enthusiasts alike.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is the nation’s largest discount retailer. DG offers a thoughtfully curated assortment of everyday necessities that families and individuals rely on, including food, consumables, health and beauty care products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, seasonal items, and basic apparel. DG operates approximately 20,000 convenient neighborhood locations in 48 states.

