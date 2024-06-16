Dolly Parton Takes Action During Dollywood Crisis, Makes New Declaration

Dollywood is taking some proactive measures following a recent health scare in the park that almost left one guest leaving in a casket.

Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains lies Dollywood, a theme park recently crowned the world’s most desired return destination by travelers. Owned by legendary country singer Dolly Parton, Dollywood offers an experience unlike any other, deeply rooted in Parton’s personal story and the rich heritage of the region.

Dollywood’s journey began in 1986 with Parton’s vision to reimagine the existing Rebel Railroad park. It has since blossomed into a major theme park destination, staying true to its Smoky Mountain roots. This personal touch sets Dollywood apart, offering visitors a chance to connect with Parton’s remarkable life and the captivating beauty of the surrounding area.

Dollywood is currently undergoing a significant transformation, with a half-billion-dollar investment spread over a decade. This includes the recently opened HeartSong Lodge & Resort, a luxurious retreat inspired by Parton’s love for the Smokies. Another centerpiece is The Dolly Parton Experience, a state-of-the-art exhibit that reportedly left Parton herself moved to tears.

Replacing the former Chasing Rainbows museum, this immersive experience allows visitors to embark on a journey through Parton’s life, from her humble beginnings to her global superstardom.

Beyond the captivating storytelling, Dollywood caters to thrill-seekers with a diverse selection of rides. Nine roller coasters, including the record-breaking Big Bear Mountain – a $25 million masterpiece themed around the Smokies and Parton’s roots – provide adrenaline-pumping experiences.

The park also boasts the fan-favorite Lightning Rod, a revamped wooden coaster offering lightning-fast speeds. With over 50 attractions in total, Dollywood ensures there’s something for everyone.

Dollywood breathes life into the concept of year-round entertainment with a variety of seasonal festivals. From the spring Flower & Food Festival bursting with vibrant blooms and culinary creations to the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration with dazzling drone shows and fireworks, there’s always something new to discover.

Autumn brings the Harvest Festival, a wonderland of pumpkins, autumn foliage, and harvest-themed treats. And the year culminates in the magical Smoky Mountain Christmas, a dazzling display of lights, heartwarming shows, and festive cheer.

For a truly immersive Smoky Mountain getaway, Dollywood offers two on-site resorts. HeartSong Lodge & Resort, the newest addition, features luxurious accommodations with family-friendly amenities and stunning mountain views. DreamMore Resort and Spa, recently refreshed with a Dolly-inspired makeover, offers guests priority access to the park and a taste of Parton’s signature hospitality.

Those seeking aquatic adventures can head over to Dollywood’s sister park, Splash Country, for a refreshing escape. Towering slides, wave pools, and family-friendly splash zones provide the perfect complement to Dollywood’s offerings.

Dollywood’s reputation has soared in recent years. A 2024 survey by Radical Storage revealed a fascinating trend in American vacation preferences – while half yearn for international adventures, the other half prioritize domestic escapes. Interestingly, a significant majority (over 80%) expressed interest in staycations. But where are these staycationers flocking to?

While Walt Disney World remains the most visited landmark in the US, Dollywood emerges as the leader in terms of visitor desire to return. A study by InsureandGo, a travel insurance company, awarded Dollywood a phenomenal “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, placing it at the top spot globally. This incredible achievement speaks volumes about the unique and cherished memories Dollywood creates for its guests.

As Inside the Magic has reported, a few weeks ago in May, the park unexpectedly shut down due to weather.

Now, the park is operating as expected.

Unfortunately, the bad luck continued after one guest had a cardiac arrest at Splash Country.

Sevier County authorities responded to a call at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park on Friday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate 10News. Reports indicated a guest may have suffered a cardiac arrest after falling off a tube and into a wave pool.

10News further reported that upon arrival, emergency medical services (EMS) crews observed bystanders performing CPR on the individual. However, the guest reportedly declined further treatment and transport from the scene.

Dollywood confirmed a guest received medical attention from park lifeguards on Friday afternoon. They added in a statement that the guest “elected to exit the park for the remainder of the day” and refused further assistance.

This incident follows a recent lawsuit filed against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The lawsuit alleges a guest sustained a brain injury while riding the Humunga Kowabunga water slide at Typhoon Lagoon water park in Orlando, Florida.

Now, Dolly Parton and Dollywood is showing the world yet again that they take water safety seriously.

Dollywood’s Splash Country is proud to host Water Safety Day for the 14th consecutive year, taking place this Thursday, June 20th. This annual event aims to bring the Smoky Mountain community together for a fun-filled day celebrating water while promoting responsible swimming practices.

“The excitement of summer can sometimes lead people to forget water safety precautions,” says Lauren Lowery, Dollywood’s Splash Country Senior Operations Manager. “We want to leverage our facilities to raise awareness on how families can best prepare for a safe and enjoyable day at the water park. Water Safety Day allows us to connect with our community, offering a day of fun while sparking important conversations about water safety preparedness.”

The festivities begin early on June 20th with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 10:00 AM in the Mountain Waves wave pool. Registration and check-in for this free event start at 9:00 AM. This global initiative unites children and families at pools and water parks worldwide, emphasizing the importance of water safety education. Instructors from Sevier Aquatic Club will lead a 30-minute lesson, equipping participants with essential swimming skills.

This year, Dollywood’s Splash Country introduces an additional swim lesson focused on inclusivity. Held in the Cascades area of the park, this lesson caters to guests with varying abilities, allowing them to participate in a tailored swimming experience that meets their individual needs.

Excitingly, all participants in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson receive complimentary admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country for the day. To secure your free admission, fill out the registration form [link here] and arrive at the park by 9:30 AM on June 20th. On-site registration will also be available until that time.

