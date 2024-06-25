Dolly Parton Abandons Dollywood For Florida Following Police Investigation, Opens New Themed Adventure

Dolly Parton is setting her sights on Florida for her next themed venture, expanding past all she has accomplished with Dollywood, and moving into the theme park state.

The Story of Dollywood

Found within the Smoky Mountains, Dollywood has become synonymous with family fun and nostalgic charm. For over three decades, the park has served as a beloved destination, offering visitors a unique blend of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and a deep connection to the region’s heritage.

But Dollywood’s journey hasn’t always been under the warm glow of Dolly Parton’s signature style. This exploration delves into the park’s rich history, revealing the fascinating transformation from humble beginnings to a theme park giant.

Dollywood’s story starts not with dazzling fireworks, but with the chug of a steam train. In the early 1960s, the Robbins brothers envisioned a park transporting guests back to the Civil War era. They christened it “Rebel Railroad,” featuring a saloon, blacksmith shop, and general store, all set against the backdrop of simulated battles.

A decade later, Art Modell acquired the park, which had since been renamed “Goldrush Junction” and introduced attractions like a log flume ride and an outdoor theater. In 1976, Pete and Jack Herschend further shaped the park’s identity, transforming it into “Silver Dollar City Tennessee.” This period saw significant upgrades, including the iconic grist mill that still produces Dolly’s famous cinnamon bread today.

Dolly Parton’s love for the Smokies and her vision for a theme park resonated with the Herschend brothers. In 1986, a dream became reality as Dollywood was born. This marked the beginning of a new era, with the park infused with Dolly’s signature spirit.

The church was renamed in honor of her doctor, a museum celebrating her life story was established, and special events were revamped to reflect the park’s new heartbeat. The rebranding proved an instant success, with visitor numbers doubling in the first year and continuing to grow steadily ever since.

Originally featuring four distinct themed areas – Craftsman’s Valley, Rivertown Junction, Village Square, and Fun Country (later renamed County Fair) – Dollywood has continually expanded its footprint.

The 1990s ushered in the arrival of the Dentzel Carousel, replacing the Silver Dollar Saloon, alongside impressive additions like the Gaslight Theater, Valley Theater, and Eagle Mountain Sanctuary. A circular pathway was implemented, seamlessly connecting the park’s diverse offerings. New themed areas like Showstreet, Adventures in Imagination, Daydream Ridge (later Dreamland Forest), Timber Canyon, and Wilderness Pass further enriched the visitor experience.

These expansions paved the way for iconic attractions like the Wonder Wheel, Tennessee Tornado, Thunderhead Coaster, Swingamajig, Barnstormer, Amazing Flying Elephants, and Treetop Tower. Upgrades continued throughout the years, with the original carousel replaced by a modern counterpart.

Dollywood’s commitment to excellence extends beyond exhilarating rides. The park boasts a diverse culinary scene, from hearty comfort food at Aunt Granny’s Restaurant to delectable treats at Crossroads Funnel Cakes. Local artisans showcase their talents in various shops, offering everything from home décor and artwork to clothing, jewelry, and souvenirs.

Special events have also evolved, ensuring there’s always something new for returning guests. Throughout this evolution, Dollywood has never lost sight of its core values – creating lasting memories for families and fostering a deep connection to the Smoky Mountain spirit.

For a complete Smoky Mountain escape, Dollywood offers two on-site resorts. HeartSong Lodge & Resort, boasting luxurious accommodations and breathtaking mountain views, caters to families. DreamMore Resort and Spa, recently revitalized with a Dolly-inspired makeover, provides guests with priority park access and a taste of Parton’s signature hospitality. The addition of Dollywood’s Splash Country waterpark in later years further broadened the park’s appeal, offering a refreshing escape on hot summer days.

Most recently, one man had a cardiac arrest at the water park.

Dollywood confirmed a guest received medical attention from park lifeguards on Friday afternoon. They added in a statement that the guest “elected to exit the park for the remainder of the day” and refused further assistance.

Dollywood is in the midst of a major transformation, fueled by a $500 million investment over the next decade. Highlights of this renovation include the newly opened HeartSong Lodge & Resort, a luxurious getaway inspired by Dolly Parton’s affection for the Smoky Mountains. Another notable addition is The Dolly Parton Experience, a cutting-edge exhibit that reportedly brought Parton to tears.

This immersive experience, replacing the former Chasing Rainbows museum, takes visitors on a journey through Parton’s life, from her modest beginnings to her rise to global fame.

Dolly Parton Goes to Florida

While Dolly has done wonders at Dollywood, it seems her sights are set on a new venture in Florida.

Dolly Parton is expanding her Pirate’s Voyage Dinner and Show restaurant to Florida. Scheduled to open in 2025, the new 60,000-square-foot indoor theater will feature over 1,000 seats and a “four-course pirate’s feast.”

This will be the third location for the popular dinner show, following successful openings in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Pigeon Forge, TN. The new venue will be situated at Park Pier in Panama City Beach, in the Florida panhandle.

“I’m so excited about bringing this show to such a great destination,” Dolly said. “With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics, and even a few songs that I wrote, it’s a show that is perfect for all ages.

My Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show has been a huge success in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and I knew that Panama City Beach was the perfect spot to open our third location,” Dolly said.

“Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself. I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January!”, per Wesh.

For a taste of what is coming to Florida, take a look below:

While the show is not opening in Orlando, Florida is a massive tourist destination, with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and so much more attracting millions to the state each year; adding Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show is a great idea for instant guests, and an excellent way for Dolly to dabble into Florida, and possibly expand into Orlando with her theme park expertise in the future.

As American vacation trends shift, Dollywood has solidified its position as a top domestic destination, particularly for those seeking memorable staycations. A 2024 survey by Radical Storage reveals a fascinating dichotomy in vacation preferences: while half of Americans crave international adventures, the other half prioritize domestic escapes, with a significant majority (over 80%) expressing interest in staycations.

While Walt Disney World remains the most visited landmark in the US, Dollywood has emerged as a leader in a different category – visitor desire to return. A recent study by InsureandGo, a travel insurance company, awarded Dollywood a phenomenal “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, placing it at the global top spot. This exceptional achievement speaks volumes about the unique and cherished memories Dollywood cultivates for its guests.

Dollywood’s success as a staycation destination can be attributed to several factors.

The park’s distinct blend of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and a deep connection to the Smoky Mountain heritage resonates with visitors. Beyond the attractions, Dollywood excels at creating a welcoming and memorable experience, fostering a sense of nostalgia and family bonding that keeps guests longing for a return visit.

Dollywood has recently undergone a police investigation after a string of car burglaries.

“According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett, officers witnessed a Jeep Cherokee being driven erratically on Sunday night and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the suspects fled the scene at high speed in an area deemed too congested for a safe pursuit. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the Jeep itself was reported stolen. A separate investigation by PFPD is underway concerning 11 car burglaries that occurred late Sunday night at Dollywood. Chief Catlett confirmed that some of the stolen items from Dollywood were later recovered inside the abandoned Jeep.”

What Else is Dolly Parton Up To?

Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend, may have bid farewell to touring, but her creative spirit shows no signs of slowing down. A flurry of upcoming projects highlight her diverse talents and unwavering dedication to her craft.

In November, Parton delves deep into her family history with the release of her new album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables.” This project is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a poignant exploration of her roots and the wellspring of inspiration that has fueled her remarkable career.

The album’s release will be accompanied by a captivating four-part documentary series, offering fans an intimate glimpse into Parton’s formative years and the enduring influence of her family.

Parton’s innovative spirit shines brightly in “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony.” This unique live production transcends the traditional concert experience. A full orchestra will breathe new life into Parton’s iconic hits, while captivating video presentations featuring Parton herself will grace the stage. This immersive format allows audiences to connect with her music and stories in a fresh and captivating way, even in her absence.

Parton’s creativity extends far beyond the realm of music. She collaborates with her sister Rachel on a forthcoming cookbook titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin’.” This playful title, a nod to the legendary Hank Williams, hints at the book’s delightful content. “Good Lookin’ Cookin'” promises to be a treasure trove of cherished family recipes and festive holiday menus, offering fans a glimpse into Parton’s love for good food and the traditions she holds dear.

Parton ventures into a new creative space with the launch of her first wine collection, aptly named “Dolly Wines.” This exciting project marks a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars, established by Parton herself, and Accolade Wines, a leading global wine company. This venture allows Parton to share her passion for quality and her appreciation for the finer things in life with a whole new audience.

Dolly Parton’s multifaceted approach to her career is truly inspiring. Whether delving into her family history, reimagining her music in a new format, sharing cherished recipes, or embarking on a new business venture, she consistently pushes boundaries and demonstrates the boundless potential of her creative spirit.

What do you think about Dolly expanding her Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show to Florida?