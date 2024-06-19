Official: Dolly Parton Leaves Dollywood Behind, Embarks on Uncertain New Business Venture

Dolly Parton is setting her sights on a new business venture, and it might leave you feeling a little intoxicated.

Dolly Parton is a name synonymous with country music, rhinestones, and boundless charisma. Her remarkable career, spanning over six decades, is a testament to her talent, perseverance, and unwavering spirit.

Born in 1946 in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Parton’s musical journey began early. Music was ingrained in her family, with Parton composing her first song at the tender age of five and receiving her first guitar at eight. These early experiences ignited a passion for music that would define her life.

Parton’s ambitions, however, extended far beyond the rolling hills of Tennessee. At 18, she set her sights on Nashville, the beating heart of country music. Initially facing resistance due to her youthful appearance and unwavering spirit, Parton persevered.

She honed her songwriting skills, crafting hit songs for established artists like Kitty Wells and Porter Wagoner. This period served as a valuable apprenticeship, allowing her to refine her songwriting craft and gain recognition within the industry.

A pivotal moment arrived in 1967 with the release of her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly.” This marked the beginning of Parton’s signature style, a captivating blend of traditional country music with pop sensibilities. Her music resonated with audiences, and her duet albums with Porter Wagoner further propelled her career. These collaborations showcased her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and undeniable star power.

The 1970s witnessed the true ignition of Parton’s solo career. Hits like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors” cemented her place as a country music legend. However, Parton was never one to be confined by genre. She fearlessly experimented with musical styles, incorporating elements of pop, gospel, and folk into her music. This artistic diversity resonated with a wider audience, solidifying her status as a global phenomenon.

Beyond her musical achievements, Dolly Parton is renowned for her philanthropic endeavors. The Dollywood Foundation provides scholarships to students in her native Sevier County, ensuring access to educational opportunities. Recently, there was a cardiac arrest at the theme park; read more on that here.

Her commitment to giving back extends to various causes, including literacy programs (Imagination Library) and AIDS research. Parton’s compassion and generosity are as remarkable as her talent.

While Parton has said she will no longer be touring as often as she is trying to care for her husband Carl more as he continues his battle with Alzheimer’s, the star is certainly not stopping in other areas of business.

Dollywood, a theme park that embodies Parton’s spirit and creativity, recently unveiled its most anticipated attraction yet – The Dolly Parton Experience! This immersive, multi-building exhibit allows guests to embark on a captivating journey through the legendary singer’s life and career. From her humble beginnings in Locust Ridge to her meteoric rise to stardom, the experience offers a comprehensive look at Parton’s remarkable story.

While Dolly Parton may have announced her retirement from touring, her creative spirit continues to flourish. Her upcoming album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables,” delves into her family history and is set for release in November, accompanied by a four-part documentary series. This project promises to offer a deeper look into her roots and inspirations.

In a new and innovative venture, Parton brings her music to life with “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony.” This unique live performance features an orchestra performing her iconic hits alongside videos of Parton herself. While she may not be physically present, her stories and music will be vividly presented on stage, offering a captivating experience for audiences.

Parton’s boundless creativity extends beyond music. She is collaborating with her sister Rachel on a cookbook titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin’.” This playful nod to Hank Williams promises to be a delightful collection of recipes and holiday menus. Through this project, Parton shares another facet of her personality – her love of good food and family traditions.

Now, she is starting her own wine brand.

As we know from her cook books, Parton loves food, and what better way to add to her culinary skill set than to create various wines that people can pair with her home made recipes.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has ventured into a new creative space with the launch of her first wine collection, aptly named “Dolly Wines.” This exciting project marks a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars, established by Dolly herself, and Accolade Wines, a leading global wine company.

The inaugural offering from Dolly Wines is a California Chardonnay vintage 2023. This meticulously crafted white wine is set to hit shelves across the United States in July, gracing the aisles of major retailers. Described on the official website as having “a vibrant pale lemon color with medium body, reminiscent of a morning sun in the Smoky Mountains,” the Chardonnay promises a delightful gustatory experience.

Despite her foray into the world of wine, Parton is quick to clarify that personal consumption of alcohol is not a regular occurrence. In a recent interview, she stated, “I do drink if I’m out on a special dinner and ‘cos I don’t like to fly, so I usually have a couple of glasses of wine, but for the most part, I’m just not much of a doper or a drinker.”

Beyond its refreshing color, the Dolly Chardonnay boasts a flavor profile featuring “white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak,” with white raspberry emerging as the dominant stone fruit. The website further suggests this elegant wine as the “perfect pairing for a Southern-inspired meal like Shrimp and grits,” offering a delightful complement to classic regional cuisine.

For eager fans unable to wait until the official release date, a pre-sale option is available through online retailer Vivino, exclusively for customers in the United States. Additionally, pre-ordering customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer – “$1 Dolly Days” – granting them a month of free delivery with Vivino Plus for just a dollar added at checkout.

The Dolly Wines collection encompasses more than just Chardonnay. Future releases include Rosé and Prosecco, planned to hit shelves in the United Kingdom during Fall 2024. For Australian fans, an additional sparkling wine is slated for launch in September of this year.

According to Sandy Mayo, Chief Marketing Officer at Accolade Wines, Parton actively participated in the entire winemaking process. Her invaluable input on taste, visual aesthetics, and overall feel ensured that each bottle “perfectly represents the magic that Dolly brings to the world.” Mayo further elaborated, “We think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly.

Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”

This exciting wine venture comes amidst a flurry of creative activity for the iconic entertainer. At the recent CMA Fest, the 78-year-old superstar announced the long-awaited development of “Hello, I’m Dolly: An Original Musical,” destined for the Broadway stage in 2026.

Parton has been diligently writing the book, music, and lyrics for this project, named after her debut studio album released in 1967. She emphasizes that it will not be a jukebox musical, but rather a deeper exploration of her life’s journey.

February 2024 also saw Parton expanding her culinary repertoire with the launch of a “rockin’ new baking collection” in collaboration with Duncan Hines. This line, already featuring a popular banana cake mix, now boasts an array of additional offerings, including banana, yellow cake, blueberry muffin, banana nut muffin, cinnamon swirl crumb cake, and chocolate cake mixes.

With so much going on in her life, and the opening of The Dolly Parton Experience behind her, it seems that Dolly Parton is ready to move past the theme park realm when it comes to leaving a lasting legacy.

Dolly Parton’s foray into the world of wine represents a captivating new chapter in her illustrious career. With her signature blend of creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit, Dolly Wines promises to be a delightful addition to the beverage landscape, offering fans and wine enthusiasts alike a chance to raise a glass and celebrate the one and only Dolly Parton.

