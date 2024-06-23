Dollywood Crisis Escalates with Police Investigation, Dolly Parton Silent

Things at Dollywood are getting a little dangerous.

Tucked away in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood reigns as one of America’s most beloved theme parks. More than just thrilling rides and delectable food, Dollywood offers a unique experience – a vibrant celebration of country music legend Dolly Parton’s life and career. Parton, who grew up in the nearby area, remains the heart and soul of the park for many visitors.

Dollywood’s Rise to Fame

Established in 1986, Dollywood has mirrored Parton’s own evolution, transforming from a modest park with a restaurant, a handful of rides, and a replica of Parton’s Tennessee Mountain Home, into Tennessee’s most popular tourist destination. (And the deserving winner of our 2024 South’s Best Awards for the best attraction in Tennessee!)

This spring saw the unveiling of The Dolly Parton Experience, a captivating new addition that promises an immersive journey into the singer’s remarkable story.

Dollywood, now boasting 11 distinct themed sections, caters to thrill seekers with a diverse array of coasters. The recently launched Big Bear Mountain boasts the park’s longest track yet, designed for families of all heights to enjoy together.

For adrenaline enthusiasts, iconic rides like Lightning Rod, a wooden coaster renowned for its speed and steep drops, and Blazing Fury, a runaway mine car adventure, offer heart-pounding thrills. The serene Dollywood Express whisks visitors on a scenic train ride through the majestic mountains, while the Wild Eagle, the first wing coaster in the United States, provides a one-of-a-kind flying experience.

Beyond the exhilarating rides, Dollywood presents a vibrant tapestry of live entertainment. Musical performances, comedy shows, and theatrical productions grace numerous theaters throughout the park. Reflecting Parton’s musical heritage, the park’s entertainment lineup frequently features country, bluegrass, and gospel music, ensuring a toe-tapping experience for all.

For those seeking a luxurious stay, Dollywood offers two on-site resorts: Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa.

Dollywood consistently ranks among the top tourist destinations in Tennessee, attracting millions of visitors annually.

A recent study by InsureandGo, a UK-based travel insurance provider, revealed a remarkable statistic – Dollywood achieved the highest “Come Back” score among over 450 landmarks worldwide. This distinction speaks volumes about the park’s captivating atmosphere and the desire of visitors to experience its magic again and again.

In compiling their list of attractions, InsureandGo analyzed online reviews, focusing on factors such as content, attraction rating, and guest expressions of a desire to revisit. Employing a weighted scoring system, Dollywood secured the top position with an impressive score of 94 out of 100.

The highly anticipated Dolly Parton Experience, unveiled in May 2024, offers an immersive journey into the iconic singer’s life and career. Spanning multiple buildings, this fascinating museum celebrates Parton’s illustrious journey. Visitors can explore exhibits showcasing her signature style, from dazzling costumes to iconic wigs, and gain insights into her family roots.

Recent Crisis Takes Over Dollywood

Additionally, it’s essential to acknowledge a recent incident at the park.

Authorities responded to a call at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park where a guest reportedly experienced cardiac arrest after falling off a tube and landing in a wave pool. Upon arrival, emergency medical services personnel discovered that bystanders had already administered CPR. The guest, however, refused further treatment and opted to leave the park.

Dollywood officials issued a statement confirming that lifeguards promptly attended to the guest and respected their decision to decline additional medical assistance.

“A Dollywood’s Splash Country guest was attended to by park lifeguards on Friday afternoon. The guest refused further treatment and elected to exit the park for the remainder of the day.”

Robberies Take Place at Dollywood Theme Park

Now, robberies have been reported.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department (PFPD) and the Sevierville Police Department (SPD) are collaborating on an investigation following a series of car break-ins at Dollywood theme park and the theft of a vehicle in Sevierville, Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s hometown.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett, officers witnessed a Jeep Cherokee being driven erratically on Sunday night and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the suspects fled the scene at high speed in an area deemed too congested for a safe pursuit. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the Jeep itself was reported stolen.

A separate investigation by PFPD is underway concerning 11 car burglaries that occurred late Sunday night at Dollywood. Chief Catlett confirmed that some of the stolen items from Dollywood were later recovered inside the abandoned Jeep.

Providing a timeline of events, Chief Catlett revealed that officers were initially dispatched to Dollywood at approximately 8:40 pm to investigate reports of car break-ins. Later, around 10:15 pm, a separate call was received regarding a reckless driver in a Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound towards Pigeon Forge.

Catlett elaborated that officers from the Gatlinburg Police Department had previously attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver evaded apprehension. A PFPD officer later encountered the vehicle at the city’s southern limits; however, the driver once again fled the scene. In accordance with established pursuit policies, PFPD chose not to engage in a high-speed chase.

The investigation remains ongoing, with both PFPD and SPD actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this series of crimes.

According to WVLT, “An annual passholder at Dollywood said he has concerns: “You don’t know if you’re going to go back out to the parking lot to find your car window broken into,” Thomas Rimmer said. “I hope they install more cameras, have more security that is patrolling the parking lot.”

Another passholder said she’s not as worried: “I was actually shocked just because when you’re at the park you feel very safe and for something like this to happen, it just took me by surprise,” Jackie Nieto said. “Honestly I’m not concerned. I don’t see Dollywood allowing this to happen again. They are very safety oriented.”

The Sevierville Police Department shared the following report on Facebook:

“Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a reported carjacking incident last night, Sunday, June 16, 2024. The incident allegedly occurred at about 10:15 p.m. at the Clarian Pointe Hotel, 1020 Parkway. Witnesses stated that three black males, one wearing a mask, approached their vehicle. The occupants were ordered at gunpoint to exit the vehicle. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle, a 2024 Lincoln Aviator. SUSPECT PHOTOS ARE ATTACHED. PLEASE NOTE: The black van shown in the photos below is not associated with this incident.

The suspect vehicle was ultimately found abandoned near Crossville, Tennessee later in the evening. The suspects remain at large.

The suspects had abandoned a disabled Jeep Cherokee at the carjacking scene, which had earlier been BOLO’d to area law enforcement agencies by the Pigeon Forge Police Department, in regard to traveling at excessive speeds in Pigeon Forge. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-453-1751. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

It appears that Dollywood has been contacted for a response on the burglaries but has not yet responded.

Walt Disney World Theft Issues

Theme park robberies have become a larger trend as of late, especially at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort has long been renowned for its dedication to creating a magical and secure environment for guests. However, recent years have witnessed an increase in disruptive guest behavior, including theft, rule violations, trespassing, and physical altercations. While the vast majority of guests visit with the intention of enjoying a safe and memorable experience, these incidents can unfortunately tarnish the overall atmosphere.

One of the most pressing concerns is the rise in theft at the theme parks. Reports seem to surface every few weeks, ranging from pilfering from Disney stores to stealing personal belongings from other guests.

Given Disney’s meticulously cultivated reputation for guest safety, the recurrence of theft – of strollers, phones, and wallets – poses a significant challenge. Guests typically book Disney vacations with the expectation of a secure environment, and these frequent reports of thefts undoubtedly erode that trust.

A recent case, as reported by FOX 35, involved Elizabeth Carpenter, an accounting technician at Shades of Green, an Armed Forces Recreation Center (AFRC) resort located on Disney property.

Carpenter, according to court filings, abused her position to access guest accounts and divert a portion of their room payments to her personal credit cards between July 2022 and March 2024. This incident highlights the potential for internal breaches of security, a troubling addition to the issue of external theft.

Among stolen items, strollers appear to be a particularly frequent target. While stroller parking areas are a valuable service, prioritizing security is paramount. Here are some practical tips for safeguarding strollers:

Secure Valuables: Never leave backpacks, phones, or wallets unattended in strollers. Always carry these essentials with you when your stroller is parked.

Stand Out: Distinguish your stroller from the crowd. Attach a brightly colored ribbon, personalize it with a sign, or utilize a unique tag. This can deter potential thieves by making your stroller readily identifiable.

Tracking Technology (Optional): Consider using a discreet tracking device such as an air tag within the stroller compartment. In case of theft or misplacement, this technology can assist in locating your stroller.

By acknowledging and addressing guest conduct challenges, Walt Disney World Resort, Dollywood, and any other beloved theme park can uphold its legacy of providing a safe and secure environment for all visitors. Through continued vigilance, improved security measures, and fostering a culture of responsible guest behavior, the magic of theme parks can continue to thrive.

Have you ever had something stolen from you at a theme park?