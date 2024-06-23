Dolly Parton Exiles Royal Family, American Treasure Rejects Kate Middleton’s Prestigious Offer

Did country star and America’s beloved sweetheart Dolly Parton really turn down Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales?

Dolly Parton has been in the media for decades now, with everyone always wanting to know what the “9 to 5” singer was up to, and if her hair still looked as big as her personality.

Dolly Parton stands as a titan in the world of country music, a genre she has not only dominated but transcended. Despite her undeniable position as a country superstar, her appeal extends far beyond the boundaries of the genre. For decades, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her instantly recognizable hits and her powerful voice, solidifying her status as an international treasure.

Parton’s musical journey began at a remarkably young age. Her vocal talents were evident as early as six years old, when she began performing at her local church. Within a few short years, she graduated to performing on radio shows, showcasing a vocal maturity that belied her age.

Songwriting soon became another of her burgeoning talents, and she penned songs not only for herself but for other artists. The path towards a career in music became a clear and undeniable calling, leading her to write and record tirelessly. This dedication culminated in the release of her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” in 1967.

“Hello, I’m Dolly” proved to be a successful launchpad for Parton’s career, featuring songs like “Something Fishy” that propelled her into the Top 20 charts for the first time. A pivotal next step came with her collaboration with Porter Wagoner, a renowned country star. Wagoner’s influence helped to broaden Parton’s audience, exposing her captivating talent to a wider range of listeners.

This period saw Parton become a consistent presence on the Top 20 charts, both as a solo artist and in collaborations with Wagoner. Her ability to connect with audiences who might not typically gravitate towards country music resided in her potent lyrical narratives and her emotionally resonant voice.

In 1973, Parton released a song that would become an indelible part of her legacy – “Jolene.” This timeless ballad remains a universally recognized classic. The song paints a vivid picture of heartache, with Parton pleading with a woman named Jolene to resist taking her lover away.

The raw vulnerability in Parton’s vocals as she sings, “You could have your choice of men/ But I could never love again/ He’s the only one for me/Jolene,” is a testament to her songwriting and performing prowess. “Jolene” stands as a prime example of Parton’s ability to transcend genre boundaries, captivating audiences with her emotional storytelling and powerful vocal delivery.

Since then, Parton has become a legend.

Parton holds a revered position within the Recording Academy, having earned a staggering eleven Grammy Awards throughout her career. This impressive total includes her Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, recognizing her enduring impact on the music industry. Beyond her lifetime achievement honor, Parton’s Grammy wins span various categories, including Best Country Song,

Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and Best Bluegrass Album. Parton has 11 Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. There is simply no one in country music like her, per Country 102.5.

Parton’s dominance extends to the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, Parton has received 43 nominations and 11 wins.

Parton’s reach extends beyond country music, as evidenced by her nominations for Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. She has also received recognition from organizations like the Guinness World Records for her achievements in the music industry.

Past that, even after retirement, Dolly will not quit.

Parton’s upcoming projects highlight her ongoing creativity. Her new album, “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables,” delves into her heritage, while the accompanying documentary series provides a deeper look into her personal story. “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony” offers a unique live experience, featuring orchestral renditions of her hits along with video presentations.

Parton is also collaborating with her sister Rachel on a cookbook titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin’,” which showcases their family recipes.

Additionally, she has recently launched The Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood as part of a $10 million expansion plan.

Knowing how successful Dolly is, one might assume she is likely too busy to do a lot of things, and has to miss out on certain plans and events, which would be very true.

Dolly Parton doesn’t alter her schedule, not even for Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. As the queen of country music, it’s no surprise that Parton gets opportunities to meet the royals. In a BBC Radio 2 interview last August, Parton shared that Middleton once invited her for tea. Unfortunately, she had to decline due to her packed schedule.

During an interview with HuffPost, Dolly said:

“This time, lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate [Middleton]. And I felt so bad ― I couldn’t even go! They had all this stuff set up. But I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me to tea. And one of these days I’m going to get to do that — that would be great.” Parton jokingly added, “She wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.” Parton even has an idea of what they would talk about— their mutual passion for helping children.

Parton continued, “I think she’s adorable and I hope someday to be able to sit down and have a good conversation with her. I love the people, the feel of London. I don’t unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned.”

Parton’s invitation for afternoon tea wasn’t her first royal encounter. In 1977, she performed at the Silver Jubilee celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In an ENews last year, Parton said, “I remember as a child being fascinated with the kings and queens and all their flamboyant clothes, people living in another world with riches and crowns and jewelry and all that.

But when I actually got to meet her, she was very sweet.” She added, “I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn’t going to bend right, but she was just very warm, very sweet, and I could tell she was a very giving person. And just meeting the queen of England, just to meet a queen, it was amazing.”

Kate Middleton’s Latest Update Amid Her Battle With Cancer

Last weekend, the joyous spectacle of Trooping the Colour, the annual birthday parade for the British monarch, witnessed the return of a beloved royal. Following a period of privacy due to a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, Kate, Princess of Wales, made her first official public appearance at the event.

This marked a significant milestone in her recovery journey, offering a glimpse of progress and renewed engagement with royal duties.

Prior to her appearance at Trooping the Colour, the Princess released a statement to the public. This candid message offered an update on her health and future plans. The statement acknowledged the positive strides she has made in her fight against cancer, stating: “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

While acknowledging the positive changes, the Princess also emphasized the ongoing nature of her treatment, adding, “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The Princess’ presence at Trooping the Colour served as a powerful symbol of her resilience and the progress achieved in her treatment.

This public appearance offered reassurance to her supporters and signaled a renewed chapter of engagement with royal life. While the statement acknowledges that the battle against cancer continues, her participation in Trooping the Colour signifies a return to select public duties.

The Princess’ measured approach, balancing renewed engagement with an awareness of ongoing treatment, reflects a spirit of determination and a commitment to managing her health alongside her royal responsibilities.

What do you think Dolly Parton has planned next?