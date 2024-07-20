Home » Theme Parks

Dollywood Jeopardy: Dolly Parton Cuts Ties With Company After Gross Illegal Activity Uncovered

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 27 Comments
Dolly Parton holds a microphone while standing in front of the Dollywood theme park sign. She wears a colorful, patterned outfit, fitting right into the vibrant atmosphere of Dollywood.

Credit: Inside the Magic

While Dollywood regains momentum following its sudden closure earlier this week, new information has surfaced regarding gross illegal activity related to the popular theme park.

A large golden sign with the word "Dollywood," featuring a butterfly logo, stands amidst lush greenery. Below, a stone wall displays the phrase "Love every moment." Trees and a forested hill are visible in the background, paying homage to Dolly Parton's legacy.
Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood’s Troubled Week

Just an hour after welcoming guests on July 17, Dollywood had to temporarily shut down due to a water main break. Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens said that the Tennessee theme park “has never had a large break like this in [his] history with the park.”

A woman with blonde hair wearing a red top stands in front of a Dollywood sign that reads, "Dollywood - Love Every Moment." In the background, there's also a sign stating, "DOLLYWOOD IS CLOSED. Please visit Dollywood.com for more information," reflecting the theme park closure during your favorite Dolly Parton destination.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Park officials closed Dollywood to ensure guest safety and address the issue. Dollywood’s maintenance teams, in collaboration with personnel from the City of Pigeon Forge, worked together efficiently through the night. Their joint efforts resulted in the repair being completed by around 2:30 a.m. on July 18, almost a full day after the incident occurred.

While tickets will be honored for subsequent visits or refunds given to those no longer able to visit, guests attending Dollywood on July 17 would have missed out on the likes of Big Bear Mountain and Daredevil Falls and from obtaining the famous cinnamon bread at The Grist Mill.

The Grist Mill: A quaint, illuminated watermill adorned with white lights is the focal point of the nighttime scene at Dollywood. The surrounding trees and nearby buildings are festively lit, creating a warm and inviting holiday atmosphere. The waterwheel gently touches a reflective pond below, adding to the charm of Dolly Parton's park.
Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood offers a very open refund and ticket reuse policy, which some guests said was refreshing, considering other theme parks aren’t as clear about their operational procedures when incidents like this happen.

It wasn’t the first time this year that the beloved theme park closed its doors to all guests. In May, Tennesee, including Pigeon’s Forge, was hit by intense storm activity, forcing Dollywood to close its gates at 4 p.m.

A vintage steam locomotive with a circular number plate "192" on its front stands on railway tracks surrounded by greenery. The background features a wooden water tower with "Dollywood" written on it, adding to the charm of Dolly Parton's famous theme park.
Credit: Dollywood

A new issue has now struck Dollywood following the complete shutdown of the park earlier this week.

Dollywood Contractor Arrested

An arrest was made this month regarding a contractor who was employed at the Dollywood theme park resort. The case involves one Angelo McQueen, who has been apprehended for child sex crimes.

WVLT broke the news of the arrest: “INTERPOL Washington learned that McQueen was suspected of having committed sexual offenses against a minor in his native Bahamas,” officials revealed. “Authorities also suspected that McQueen had abducted his biological daughter and brought her to the United States.”

Dolly Parton blonde hair and a black outfit is standing indoors, smiling broadly. They are leaning against a wooden railing in front of a large window with colorful, abstract stained glass panels above. The space has wooden beams and a high ceiling.
Credit: Dollywood, X

WVLT reports that “throughout the investigation, they determined McQueen was living in Pigeon Forge, going on the explain that authorities then “contacted the USMS Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force Eastern District of Tennessee, USMS Missing Child Unit, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.”

WVLT explains that ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was involved after officials discovered McQueen was in violation of his visa.

“During his arrest on July 5, officers found three minors inside a hotel on 4025 Parkway. The minors were turned over to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,” the report concluded.

A night sky showcases a dazzling butterfly shape created by colorful lights. Below, a vibrant crowd gathers near a glowing, artistically lit tree and illuminated structures, reminiscent of Dolly Parton's Dollywood. The scene reflects a festive outdoor event with lively decorations and attendees enjoying the atmosphere.
Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood released the following statement to WVLT News:

“The subject was an employee of APDC Cleaning Services, Inc. (APDC), a third-party staffing service that recruits and hires international workers. APDC was responsible for background identity checks and employment authorization of its employees assigned to Dollywood,” the statement reads.

“He was assigned to a back-of-house position at Dollywood but was not working at the time of his arrest,” the spokesperson continued. “Dollywood has ended its business relationship with APDC and will separate with any other APDC contract workers assigned to the park, effective August 9. Any more information or questions about the subject need to be directed to APDC or to law enforcement.”

A person with long, blonde hair, reminiscent of Dolly Parton, wearing a colorful patterned blazer and black gloves, smiles broadly while holding a microphone. The background shows dark decor with leaves.
Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood’s American Legacy

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a renowned theme park co-owned by country music legend Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment.

Opened in 1986, it has grown into one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, attracting millions of visitors annually. The 160-acre park offers a unique blend of traditional amusement park attractions and Southern Appalachian culture–it is even more coveted, in some ways, than Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.

Dolly Parton in a sparkly white outfit stands with her arms outstretched in front of the Dollywood sign. The background features trees with autumn foliage and a stone wall below the sign that reads "Dollywood" with the tagline "Love every moment."
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: Dollywood Drops Bombshell, Announces “Disney- Florida Level” Expansion

The park features a variety of rides and attractions, including thrilling roller coasters, family-friendly rides, and water attractions in its adjacent water park, Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Notable rides include the Lightning Rod, a wooden roller coaster known for its speed and intensity, and the Wild Eagle, the first wing coaster in the United States.

A colorful Dollywood roller coaster filled with excited riders plunges down a steep wooden track surrounded by lush green trees on a sunny day with blue skies and mountains in the background.
Credit: Dollywood

Dollywood also offers live entertainment, with numerous shows and musical performances that showcase local talent and celebrate the region’s cultural heritage.

In addition to rides and entertainment, Dollywood is known for its seasonal festivals and events. The park hosts the Harvest Festival, featuring the Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Smoky Mountain Christmas, transforming the park into a winter wonderland with millions of lights and holiday-themed shows. These events significantly enhance the visitor experience, making Dollywood a year-round destination.

A large, pink butterfly-shaped sign with "Dolly" written in cursive in the center. Overlaid text reads "The Dolly Parton Experience" next to a small butterfly illustration. A building with an ornate, white facade appears in the background, evoking the charm of Dollywood theme park.
Credit: Dollywood

Related: American Treasure Dolly Parton Suspends Her Public Appearances Indefinitely

Dollywood also strongly emphasizes Southern cuisine, offering a range of dining options that highlight traditional Appalachian dishes. The park’s culinary offerings include its famous cinnamon bread, barbecue, and other regional specialties.

Dollywood’s commitment to hospitality, culture, and entertainment makes it a unique and beloved destination that reflects Dolly Parton’s vision and passion for her home region.

Guests can also stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa or the newly opened Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, both located in Dollywood at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountain range.

Recently, the ultimate celebration of the American treasure was opened in the form of The Dolly Parton Experience.

How do you feel about this Dollywood worker’s arrest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

in Theme Parks

Tagged:Dolly PartonDollywood

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

View Comments (27)