Dollywood Jeopardy: Dolly Parton Cuts Ties With Company After Gross Illegal Activity Uncovered

While Dollywood regains momentum following its sudden closure earlier this week, new information has surfaced regarding gross illegal activity related to the popular theme park.

Dollywood’s Troubled Week

Just an hour after welcoming guests on July 17, Dollywood had to temporarily shut down due to a water main break. Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens said that the Tennessee theme park “has never had a large break like this in [his] history with the park.”

Park officials closed Dollywood to ensure guest safety and address the issue. Dollywood’s maintenance teams, in collaboration with personnel from the City of Pigeon Forge, worked together efficiently through the night. Their joint efforts resulted in the repair being completed by around 2:30 a.m. on July 18, almost a full day after the incident occurred.

While tickets will be honored for subsequent visits or refunds given to those no longer able to visit, guests attending Dollywood on July 17 would have missed out on the likes of Big Bear Mountain and Daredevil Falls and from obtaining the famous cinnamon bread at The Grist Mill.

Dollywood offers a very open refund and ticket reuse policy, which some guests said was refreshing, considering other theme parks aren’t as clear about their operational procedures when incidents like this happen.

It wasn’t the first time this year that the beloved theme park closed its doors to all guests. In May, Tennesee, including Pigeon’s Forge, was hit by intense storm activity, forcing Dollywood to close its gates at 4 p.m.

A new issue has now struck Dollywood following the complete shutdown of the park earlier this week.

Dollywood Contractor Arrested

An arrest was made this month regarding a contractor who was employed at the Dollywood theme park resort. The case involves one Angelo McQueen, who has been apprehended for child sex crimes.

WVLT broke the news of the arrest: “INTERPOL Washington learned that McQueen was suspected of having committed sexual offenses against a minor in his native Bahamas,” officials revealed. “Authorities also suspected that McQueen had abducted his biological daughter and brought her to the United States.”

WVLT reports that “throughout the investigation, they determined McQueen was living in Pigeon Forge, going on the explain that authorities then “contacted the USMS Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force Eastern District of Tennessee, USMS Missing Child Unit, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.”

WVLT explains that ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was involved after officials discovered McQueen was in violation of his visa.

“During his arrest on July 5, officers found three minors inside a hotel on 4025 Parkway. The minors were turned over to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,” the report concluded.

Dollywood released the following statement to WVLT News:

“The subject was an employee of APDC Cleaning Services, Inc. (APDC), a third-party staffing service that recruits and hires international workers. APDC was responsible for background identity checks and employment authorization of its employees assigned to Dollywood,” the statement reads.

“He was assigned to a back-of-house position at Dollywood but was not working at the time of his arrest,” the spokesperson continued. “Dollywood has ended its business relationship with APDC and will separate with any other APDC contract workers assigned to the park, effective August 9. Any more information or questions about the subject need to be directed to APDC or to law enforcement.”

Dollywood’s American Legacy

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a renowned theme park co-owned by country music legend Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment.

Opened in 1986, it has grown into one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, attracting millions of visitors annually. The 160-acre park offers a unique blend of traditional amusement park attractions and Southern Appalachian culture–it is even more coveted, in some ways, than Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.

The park features a variety of rides and attractions, including thrilling roller coasters, family-friendly rides, and water attractions in its adjacent water park, Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Notable rides include the Lightning Rod, a wooden roller coaster known for its speed and intensity, and the Wild Eagle, the first wing coaster in the United States.

Dollywood also offers live entertainment, with numerous shows and musical performances that showcase local talent and celebrate the region’s cultural heritage.

In addition to rides and entertainment, Dollywood is known for its seasonal festivals and events. The park hosts the Harvest Festival, featuring the Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Smoky Mountain Christmas, transforming the park into a winter wonderland with millions of lights and holiday-themed shows. These events significantly enhance the visitor experience, making Dollywood a year-round destination.

Dollywood also strongly emphasizes Southern cuisine, offering a range of dining options that highlight traditional Appalachian dishes. The park’s culinary offerings include its famous cinnamon bread, barbecue, and other regional specialties.

Dollywood’s commitment to hospitality, culture, and entertainment makes it a unique and beloved destination that reflects Dolly Parton’s vision and passion for her home region.

Guests can also stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa or the newly opened Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, both located in Dollywood at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountain range.

Recently, the ultimate celebration of the American treasure was opened in the form of The Dolly Parton Experience.

