Dollywood Drops Bombshell, Announces “Disney- Florida Level” Expansion

Dollywood, the beloved theme park nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, has unveiled ambitious plans for a massive expansion aimed at rivaling the grandeur of Disney’s offerings.

This move signifies a bold step for the park, promising a future filled with innovative attractions, expanded resort facilities, and enhanced guest experiences, positioning Dollywood as a formidable competitor to Disney.

In 2021, Dolly Parton and Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton announced a ten-year, $500 million expansion plan. This strategic initiative includes the addition of several new attractions, the construction of multiple resorts, and significant improvements to existing facilities. The plan’s highlights include the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, a luxurious 302-room hotel that opened in 2023, and future projects like the third, fourth, and fifth onsite resorts.

Dollywood’s expansion efforts are driven by a desire to enhance the guest experience and solidify the park’s status as a top-tier vacation destination.

The HeartSong Lodge & Resort, for example, features a sprawling indoor/outdoor pool complex and extensive meeting spaces, designed to attract both leisure and business travelers. This addition is expected to complement the existing DreamMore Resort, which has already garnered significant praise for its family-friendly atmosphere and high-quality service.

The Dolly Parton Experience

One of the most exciting additions set for 2024 is the Dolly Parton Experience. Opening on May 24, this interactive attraction will offer visitors an immersive journey through Dolly Parton’s life and career. The multi-faceted experience will be housed in the Adventures in Imagination area, transforming it into a space filled with exhibits, interactive elements, and live entertainment that celebrate Dolly’s legacy.

The Dolly Parton Experience will be three times larger than the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, featuring exhibits that highlight her music, movies, and personal mementos.

A standout feature is a 360-degree, projection-mapped room that narrates Dolly’s story in her own words, providing a deeply personal and engaging experience for fans. Visitors will be able to trace Dolly’s roots from her humble beginnings in Sevier County to her rise as a global superstar, offering an inspiring look at her journey and achievements.

Dollywood’s expansion also includes significant upgrades to existing attractions.

The Lightning Rod coaster, one of the park’s most popular rides, has been revamped with a high-speed chain lift, improving its reliability and guest experience. This update is expected to allow an additional one million guests to enjoy the ride each season. The Lightning Rod, known for its thrilling drops and speeds, has been a favorite among roller coaster enthusiasts and these enhancements are set to make it even more popular.

In addition to these major projects, Dollywood continues to introduce smaller, guest-friendly enhancements. For instance, a new ordering process for the park’s famous cinnamon bread aims to reduce wait times, and the TimeSaver reservation center has been relocated to a more convenient spot near the park entrance. These changes, while seemingly minor, contribute significantly to improving the overall guest experience by reducing congestion and wait times, ensuring that visitors can make the most of their time at the park.

The theme park is also planning to redevelop several areas to introduce new dining options and entertainment spaces. The former Plaza at Wilderness Pass, once home to the River Battle boat ride, is set to become a new restaurant, providing guests with additional dining choices. This transformation is part of Dollywood’s broader strategy to offer a more diverse range of food and beverage options, catering to the varied tastes of its visitors.

Celebrating Faith and Family

In conjunction with these expansions, Dolly Parton has also debuted an exhibit celebrating faith and family, further enriching the park’s cultural and inspirational offerings. This exhibit underscores Dolly’s commitment to values that resonate deeply with her fans and align with the park’s welcoming atmosphere. The exhibit, part of the new Dolly Parton Experience, features artifacts and stories that highlight the importance of faith and family in Dolly’s life, offering a heartfelt tribute to the principles that have guided her career.

This new exhibit complements the existing attractions at Dollywood that celebrate Dolly’s roots and her connection to the Smoky Mountains. By focusing on themes of faith and family, Dollywood continues to provide visitors with a unique and meaningful experience that sets it apart from other theme parks.

Dollywood’s ambitious expansion plans reflect its commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for its guests. With new attractions, enhanced facilities, and a deeper connection to Dolly Parton’s legacy, the park is poised to become an even more significant player in the theme park industry.

By offering a unique blend of high-quality entertainment, luxurious accommodations, and a personal connection to Dolly Parton, Dollywood aims to attract a diverse audience seeking a different kind of theme park experience.

