Dollywood Shuts Down: Section of Dolly Parton’s Theme Park Abandoned and Missing

It looks like Dollywood has had a piece of its theme park ripped away from the award-winning park.

Dollywood, a beloved American theme park found in the illustrious Great Smoky Mountains of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a testament to the enduring legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton. What began as a small amusement park has blossomed into a major tourist destination, renowned for its Southern charm, thrilling rides, and rich cultural experiences.

The park’s roots trace back to 1961 when it opened as “Rebel Railroad.” Over the years, the park underwent various name changes and expansions before becoming “Silver Dollar City Tennessee” in 1977. It was in 1986 that Dolly Parton, a native of the Smoky Mountains, joined forces with the Herschend family, owners of the park, to rebrand it as Dollywood.

Parton’s vision for the park was to create a destination that celebrated the region’s rich heritage, music, and culture. With her involvement, Dollywood underwent a transformative period of growth and development. The park expanded significantly, incorporating new rides, attractions, and entertainment venues.

Dollywood offers a diverse range of experiences for visitors of all ages. Thrill-seekers can enjoy heart-pounding coasters like Wild Eagle, Lightning Rod, and Thunderhead, while families can relax on gentler rides like Dolly Parton’s DP Express Train. The park also features a variety of live shows, including musical performances, stunt shows, and cultural demonstrations.

One of the park’s signature attractions is the iconic Showstreet area, which showcases the vibrant energy of the Smoky Mountains. Visitors can explore shops, enjoy delicious food, and immerse themselves in the region’s rich musical heritage. Dollywood also boasts a stunning natural beauty, with breathtaking mountain views and lush greenery throughout the park.

Dolly Parton’s influence is evident throughout Dollywood, from the park’s design and atmosphere to its entertainment offerings. The park is home to Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Show, a high-energy production featuring singing, dancing, and equestrian stunts. Parton has expanded upon this with her Pirates Voyage Dinner Show, which is now expanding to Florida as well.

Visitors can also explore Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program founded by the singer that provides free books to children.

In recent years, Dollywood has introduced new experiences to keep the park fresh and exciting. The DreamMore Resort, a luxurious hotel and spa, offers guests a relaxing retreat after a day of adventure. Additionally, the park has expanded its culinary offerings with a variety of restaurants and food stalls featuring Southern-inspired cuisine.

Dollywood has garnered numerous accolades for its exceptional guest experiences, commitment to the local community, and dedication to preserving Southern heritage. The park has consistently ranked among the top amusement parks in the United States and has received awards for its outstanding entertainment, dining, and accommodations.

Dollywood has solidified its position as a premier theme park destination, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim. Recent accolades highlight the park’s exceptional guest experiences and its growing influence on the global tourism landscape.

A study conducted by InsureandGo awarded Dollywood an impressive “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, ranking it as the top global destination for returning visitors. This remarkable achievement underscores the park’s ability to foster strong guest loyalty and create unforgettable experiences.

Building upon this momentum, Dollywood achieved another significant milestone by claiming the top spot in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the United States. This recognition places Dollywood above industry giants such as Disney World, solidifying its position as a leading theme park destination within the country.

The park’s exceptional guest experiences have garnered international acclaim as well. Dollywood secured the tenth position on Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Worldwide Amusement Parks list. As the sole North American representative in the top ten, this achievement highlights Dollywood’s ability to compete on a global stage and attract visitors from around the world.

Dolly Parton herself has been honored for her contributions to the park and the surrounding community. Her philanthropic efforts and support of education have earned her widespread recognition and admiration, bringing in millions of guests to her theme park every year.

But did you know a piece of the park was actually missing?

Before the transformative influence of Dolly Parton, the theme park now known as Dollywood was called Silver Dollar City. In its early years, the park was divided into two distinct sections: Craftsman’s Valley and the County Fair. A pivotal structure bridging these two areas was the Great Inventor’s Mansion.

Constructed in 1979, the Inventor’s Mansion was a quintessential example of the era’s walk-through attractions, similar to a fun house, per The Smokies. Requiring minimal maintenance, it offered a static experience that was commonplace in theme parks at the time. However, its design clashed with the park’s overall aesthetic and proved to be a visual obstruction, particularly when viewed from the County Fair section.

As Dollywood expanded under Parton’s vision, the park’s layout underwent significant changes. The once crucial pedestrian tunnel connecting the two park sections lost its significance as new pathways emerged. Consequently, the Inventor’s Mansion found itself increasingly isolated and peripheral to the park’s evolving landscape.

In 2022, the final remnants of the mansion, including sections of its roof, were removed. The decision to dismantle the structure marked the end of an era and symbolized the park’s ongoing commitment to evolution and improvement. Today, the area once occupied by the mansion offers a more open and accessible space for visitors.

While the Inventor’s Mansion has vanished, its memory lives on as a relic of Dollywood’s past. Its disappearance reflects the park’s dynamic nature and its ability to adapt to changing times. As Dollywood continues to grow and evolve, it remains a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and creativity that has defined its legacy.

Dollywood is currently on its way to building an even bigger theme park. In addition to the 50 attractions, The Dolly Parton Experience recently opened, bringing guests closer to Dolly Parton and allowing them to explore her life. More expansions, like a new dining location, are also set to come to the park, with many guests and fans hoping for a new attraction.

Did you know about this missing walk-through attraction at Dollywood?