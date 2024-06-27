Final Verdict: Dollywood’s Future Decided Amid Major Police Examination

Dollywood is set for a major expansion, and we have more information on how country singer Dolly Parton plans to take over the theme park world with her Pigeon Forge park.

Living amidst the majestic peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains lies Dollywood, a theme park experience unlike any other. This haven, bearing the iconic name of Dolly Parton, skillfully blends the rich cultural heritage of East Tennessee with the innovative spirit of the modern theme park industry. The result? A captivating destination that rivals the likes of Disneyland and Walt Disney World, offering a unique blend of nostalgia, immersive experiences, and unparalleled hospitality.

Dollywood’s story began modestly in 1986. Over the decades, it has blossomed into a multi-faceted entertainment complex, encompassing a theme park, a water park, a luxurious four-star resort and spa, and captivating dinner shows. Situated a mere six miles from Dolly Parton’s childhood home, the park has become a cornerstone of the region, attracting over 3 million visitors annually and holding the distinction of being the largest employer in Sevier County.

Dollywood has transcended its regional roots and firmly established itself as a premier theme park destination. Similar to its larger counterparts, Dollywood offers an all-encompassing environment brimming with family-friendly entertainment. Guests can experience nearly 50 thrilling rides, a continuous stream of live entertainment, a diverse array of culinary options, comfortable accommodations, convenient transportation within the resort, and even pet-friendly kennels – ensuring an immersive and seamless vacation experience.

Dollywood’s recent aggressive expansion, fueled by a projected $500 million investment over the next decade, has solidified its position as a rising star in the tourism industry. This ambitious plan echoes the strategic vision laid out in 2012, as confirmed by Pete Owens, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for The Dollywood Company. Dollywood’s focus shifted from being a “super regional park” to a true “destination” attracting visitors from across the globe.

The initial phase of this strategic expansion culminated in the 2015 opening of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, the park’s first on-site resort. This was followed by the highly-anticipated debut of Wildwood Grove in 2019, representing the park’s most significant investment at that time.

The forthcoming decade promises even more exciting developments for Dollywood. As part of the current $500 million expansion plan, the park is gearing up for two major project completions in 2024. The Big Bear Mountain story-driven roller coaster, boasting a price tag of roughly $25 million, marks the park’s single largest attraction investment to date. This thrilling ride will join Dollywood’s impressive collection of world-renowned coasters and will showcase a host of innovative technological advancements never before seen at the park.

Furthermore, Dollywood proudly unveils The Dolly Parton Experience, a brand-new attraction celebrating the legendary career of the beloved country music icon. Spread across multiple buildings, this immersive experience features interactive elements that transport guests on a captivating journey through Dolly Parton’s life. From her humble beginnings in Locust Ridge to her triumphant ascent to international fame, this interactive exhibit delves into the inspirations and the signature style that have shaped a music legend.

The Dolly Parton Experience boasts an impressive size, tripling the space of the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, ensuring an in-depth exploration of Dolly Parton’s remarkable life and legacy.

Dollywood’s unwavering commitment to innovation, its celebration of cultural heritage, and its dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences make it a truly unique destination. With its ongoing expansion plans and its captivating new attractions, Dollywood is undoubtedly poised to further solidify its position as a leading light within the global theme park landscape.

ParkFans.net shared the latest Dollywood expansion plans, but they might not be what you think. While fans were hoping for a new coaster, these plans are for a new restaurant.

I spy new @Dollywood docs! These freshly FOIAed site plans reveal a large, new Wilderness Pass restaurant slated for a 2025 debut on the former River Battle site! See the full 🧵 below for more images, information, and a link to the full packet

The theme park experts said, “Plans call for the retention of the general shape of the site, the wooden pergola structure, and the fountain. Aside from those aspects, most everything else depicted is slated to be a new ground-up build.”

At the moment, this seems to be Dollywood’s next addition to the theme park after the recently opened Dolly Parton Experience.

With its recent expansions, Dollywood is also making a dent against Disney World, winning multiple awards.

Dollywood, the renowned theme park located in the scenic Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, has received a prestigious honor. Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards have ranked Dollywood as the No. 1 theme park in the United States, outshining industry titans like Disney World. This accolade represents a significant achievement for Dollywood and highlights its steadfast dedication to providing outstanding guest experiences.

Dollywood has also undergone some trials as of late.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department (PFPD) and the Sevierville Police Department (SPD) are collaborating on an investigation following a series of car break-ins at Dollywood theme park and the theft of a vehicle in Sevierville, Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s hometown.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett, officers observed a Jeep Cherokee being driven erratically on Sunday night and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the suspects fled the scene at high speed in an area deemed too congested for a safe pursuit. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the Jeep had been reported stolen.

A separate investigation by PFPD is underway concerning 11 car burglaries that occurred late Sunday night at Dollywood. Chief Catlett confirmed that some of the stolen items from Dollywood were later recovered inside the abandoned Jeep.

Providing a timeline of events, Chief Catlett revealed that officers were initially dispatched to Dollywood at approximately 8:40 p.m. to investigate reports of car break-ins. Later, around 10:15 p.m., a separate call was received regarding a reckless driver in a Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound towards Pigeon Forge.

Catlett elaborated that officers from the Gatlinburg Police Department had previously attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver evaded apprehension. A PFPD officer later encountered the vehicle at the city’s southern limits; however, the driver once again fled the scene. In accordance with established pursuit policies, PFPD chose not to engage in a high-speed chase.

The investigation remains ongoing, with both PFPD and SPD actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this series of crimes. That being said, the investigation is not impeding with the Dollywood expansion plans.

While Dollywood is making a stronger and stronger name for itself in the theme park world, Parton is spreading her wings in the tourism market.

Dolly Parton is expanding her Pirate’s Voyage Dinner and Show restaurant to Florida. Scheduled to open in 2025, the new 60,000-square-foot indoor theater will feature over 1,000 seats and a “four-course pirate’s feast.”

This is in addition to her upcoming other projects.

Country music icon Dolly Parton embarks on a captivating exploration of her heritage with the upcoming release of “Smoky Mountain DNA: A Musical Exploration of Family, Faith, and Legacy.” This project transcends a typical album release, offering a poignant delve into Parton’s roots, the wellspring of inspiration that has fueled her remarkable career. Accompanying the album is a captivating four-part documentary series. This visual companion piece provides fans with an intimate glimpse into Parton’s formative years and the enduring influence of her family.

Parton’s innovative spirit extends beyond music. “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony” promises a unique live production that goes beyond the traditional concert experience. A full orchestra will breathe new life into Parton’s iconic hits, while captivating video presentations featuring Parton herself grace the stage. This immersive format allows audiences to connect with her music and stories in a fresh and captivating way, even in her absence.

Parton’s creativity extends beyond the stage. She collaborates with her sister Rachel on a forthcoming cookbook titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin’.” This playful title, a nod to the legendary Hank Williams, hints at the book’s delightful content. “Good Lookin’ Cookin'” promises to be a treasure trove of cherished family recipes and festive holiday menus, offering fans a glimpse into Parton’s love for good food and the traditions she holds dear.

Venturing into a new creative space, Parton launches her first wine collection, aptly named “Dolly Wines.” This exciting project marks a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars, established by Parton herself, and Accolade Wines, a leading global wine company. This venture allows Parton to share her passion for quality and her appreciation for the finer things in life with a whole new audience.

All while caring for Carl Dean, her husband, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

What else would you like to see come to Dollywood?