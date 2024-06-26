Dolly Parton Releases Rapid Statement Amid Dollywood’s Battle With The Walt Disney Company

Dollywood has overthrown Disney, yet again.

Located amidst the sunshine of Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Walt Disney World Resort has captivated imaginations for over five decades. Spanning a vast 25,000 acres, this meticulously designed entertainment complex offers an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages and backgrounds.

Walt Disney World’s enduring success can be attributed to its ability to transcend generations. From heart-pounding roller coasters and captivating shows at Magic Kingdom to heartwarming character interactions and world-class dining experiences, the resort caters to families with children of all ages. Adults, too, find themselves enchanted, reminiscing about childhood favorites and rediscovering the magic of Disney storytelling.

Each of the four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – boasts a unique theme, transporting guests to immersive and captivating worlds.

Soar through the bioluminescent wonders of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom, relive classic Disney films by exploring iconic castles and meeting beloved characters in Magic Kingdom, or embark on a thrilling adventure through Hollywood’s golden age at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney’s unwavering commitment to detail and immersive experiences ensures that imaginations are truly ignited.

Walt Disney World offers a diverse array of experiences beyond the exhilarating rides and dazzling shows within its theme parks. Two expansive water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, provide refreshing escapes on hot Florida days. Disney Springs, a vibrant entertainment complex teeming with shopping, dining, and nightlife options, offers something for everyone, with the recently debuted nighttime drone show, Dreams That Soar, adding a mesmerizing touch to the evening.

For a truly seamless and magical experience, guests can choose from a variety of meticulously themed Disney resort hotels, each offering unparalleled access to the parks and exceptional service. Disney cast members are renowned for their dedication to exceeding guest expectations, going the extra mile to ensure a truly memorable stay.

With its diverse offerings, unwavering commitment to guest service, and ability to create immersive experiences that transcend generations, Walt Disney World continues to hold a special place in hearts around the world. This global tourism giant consistently solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.

Disney Loses to Dollywood

A recent survey conducted by Radical Storage, a global luggage storage provider, shed light on American vacation preferences for 2024. The study, surveying over 2,000 individuals, revealed a fascinating split: nearly half (44.4%) favored domestic escapes, while the remaining half (55.6%) yearned for international adventures.

Interestingly, a significant majority (78.9%) expressed interest in a “staycation” during the winter of 2023 or early 2024. This enthusiasm carried over into the spring and summer months, with a staggering 83.1% planning a staycation during that period.

But where were these staycationers flocking to? The answer might surprise you – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando reigns supreme as the most-visited landmark in the United States, with a whopping 37.1% of respondents reporting a visit.

While Disney may hold the crown for most visited locations, another survey suggests a different leader when it comes to guest desire to revisit. A new report by InsureandGo, a UK-based travel insurance company, examined “Come Back” scores, a metric indicating a visitor’s desire to revisit a location.

The study analyzed over 450 landmarks globally, with Dollywood, a theme park nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, securing the coveted top spot with a phenomenal score of 94 out of 100.

So, what makes Dollywood so beloved? InsureandGo’s meticulous approach involved analyzing thousands of online reviews, paying close attention to guest sentiment regarding attractions and their expressed desire to return. This data-driven approach culminated in “Come Back” scores, and Dollywood’s impressive score of 94 reflects the overwhelming desire of visitors to experience its magic again and again.

Now, another report has come out ranking the theme parks not only in America, but worldwide, and Dollywood has come out on top again

Dollywood, the acclaimed theme park nestled in the picturesque Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, has garnered a prestigious accolade. Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards have named Dollywood the No. 1 theme park in the United States, surpassing industry giants like Disney World. This recognition signifies a remarkable achievement for Dollywood and underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Dollywood’s triumph extends beyond the US market. This beloved theme park secured a coveted spot on the prestigious Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Worldwide Amusement Parks list, ranking an impressive No. 10. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as Dollywood stands as the sole North American representative within the international top 10, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the theme park industry.

Dolly Parton Speaks Out

Dollywood’s iconic founder, Dolly Parton, expressed her heartfelt delight at the recognition bestowed upon the theme park.

In a statement, she remarked, “I’m so thrilled about what our guests say about what we’re doing at Dollywood. I truly wanted Dollywood to be a place where people would be excited to visit because of the warmth and hospitality of the hosts working there and because of the natural beauty God blessed us with in the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Parton’s words highlight the core values upon which Dollywood is built, emphasizing the importance of genuine hospitality and fostering a connection with the stunning natural environment.

Dollywood President Eugene Naughton echoed Parton’s sentiments, emphasizing the park’s unwavering focus on guest satisfaction. He stated, “We don’t do what we do to win awards; we do it because we want to provide the best guest experience in the country.” This dedication to exceeding guest expectations is evident in every aspect of the Dollywood experience, from the meticulously designed attractions to the legendary Southern hospitality offered by the park’s staff.

Dollywood’s recent triumph follows another significant win earlier this month. The National Amusement Park Historical Association’s 38th annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey also recognized Dollywood as the nation’s top theme park, surpassing Disney World and Disneyland. This string of accolades serves as a testament to Dollywood’s ability to consistently deliver exceptional experiences that resonate with guests of all ages.

Dollywood’s ascent to the pinnacle of the theme park industry is a remarkable story. By prioritizing authentic charm, exceptional guest service, and a unique blend of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and heartwarming connection to the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood has carved out a niche for itself, attracting visitors from around the world and establishing itself as a true leader in the entertainment landscape.

Below is a full list of the top 10 theme parks in America, per Trip Advisor:

Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida) Fun Spot America (Kissimmee, Florida) Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando) Fun Spot America Orlando (Orlando) Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Orlando) Legoland California (Carlsbad, California) Knoebels Amusement Resort (Elysburg, Pennsylvania) Busch Gardens (Tampa, Florida) Whale’s Tale Waterpark (Lincoln, New Hampshire)

While Dollywood beat Disney in America, the worldwide top theme park list placed Disneyland Paris as the top winner. Dollywood came in 10th on that list, but none of the Orlando theme parks made the top 10 at all. Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World) also came in 9th place.

Dollywood has been racking up theme park industry awards recently, including being named the best park in the world at the Golden Ticket Awards in 2023. This major award was followed by top honors and accolades from the National Amusement Park Historical Association, the USA TODAY 10Best Awards, and Southern Living.

Recent accolades for Dollywood include: No. 1 Best Park in the World (2023 Golden Ticket Awards), No. 1 Best Family Coaster for Big Bear Mountain (2023 Golden Ticket Awards), No. 1 Best Kids’ Area (2023 Golden Ticket Awards), No. 1 Best Guest Experience (2023 Golden Ticket Awards), No. 1 Best Christmas Event (2023 Golden Ticket Awards), No. 3 Best Theme Park Restaurant for Aunt Granny’s Restaurant (2024 USA TODAY 10Best Awards), No. 5 Best Theme Park (2024 USA TODAY 10Best Awards), and No. 5 Best Roller Coaster for Lightning Rod (2024 USA TODAY 10Best Awards).

The Dolly Parton Experience

Dollywood, the acclaimed theme park nestled amidst the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, has unveiled a groundbreaking new attraction: The Dolly Parton Experience. This expansive multi-building complex marks a significant expansion upon the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, boasting triple the space and offering guests an immersive journey into the life and career of the iconic singer-songwriter.

Songteller: Unveiling Dolly’s Extraordinary Journey

The heart of The Dolly Parton Experience lies within the Songteller exhibit, housed in the previous museum location. This meticulously curated space invites guests to embark on a captivating exploration of Dolly’s remarkable story. From her humble beginnings in Locust Ridge to her relentless pursuit of musical dreams in Nashville, the exhibit details her inspiring rise to stardom through interactive displays, archival footage, and captivating presentations.

Visitors will be enthralled by a life-sized replica of Dolly’s renowned “coat of many colors,” presented alongside the actual dry cleaning receipt that sparked the creation of the beloved song. The exhibit also features a curated collection of her iconic guitars, including the dazzling paisley-patterned Gibson used during a 2005 tour.

But The Dolly Parton Experience transcends static displays. Guests can expect immersive experiences that bring Dolly’s legacy to life. Interactive displays showcase Dolly’s musical journey, while innovative 360-degree projection technology transports viewers to pivotal locations in her life, such as her childhood home and the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Behind the Seams: A Celebration of Dolly’s Signature Style

Across the pathway from Songteller lies Behind the Seams, a vibrant exhibit dedicated to Dolly’s iconic fashion sense. Step inside this immersive space and feel like you’ve entered a dazzling walk-in closet overflowing with her signature outfits, footwear, wigs, and more. Visitors will encounter never-before-seen pieces, such as a flamboyant bell-bottom jumpsuit designed by Lucy Adams for her 1970s variety show “Dolly!”

Adding a playful touch, the exhibit invites guests to unleash their inner stylist. Using interactive magnets, visitors can dress a cartoon version of Dolly in various outfits, creating their own signature Dolly Parton look.

As you venture towards the Dreamsong Theater, a heartwarming experience awaits within the Precious Memories exhibit. This emotionally resonant space features Dolly’s personal narration about her family and faith, accompanied by treasured childhood photos and heartwarming footage of her loved ones. This touching display offers a glimpse into the personal side of Dolly Parton, showcasing the values and relationships that have shaped her life.

The Dolly Parton Experience promises to be a captivating addition to the Dollywood experience. With its comprehensive exploration of Dolly’s life and career, interactive displays, and heartfelt tributes, this innovative attraction offers a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the country music legend and celebrate her extraordinary achievements.

Most recently, there has been some drama at Dollywood with multiple burglaries reported at the theme park via cars.

Have you ever been to Dollywood before?