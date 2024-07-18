Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Dollywood Crisis: Emergency Closure and Evacuation Thousands Explained

Yesterday, Dollywood shocked many of their guests after closing just minutes after the park opened, leaving thousands in a state of shock after they not only traveled into town to visit the theme park, but purchased tickets, parking spots, lockers, and more.

Located amidst the picturesque Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Dollywood has carved a unique niche for itself within the world of theme parks. Spanning over 150 acres, the park seamlessly blends exhilarating rides, captivating live entertainment, and a deep appreciation for Appalachian crafts and music, offering an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Dollywood’s roots trace back to 1961 when it first opened its gates as “Rebel Railroad.” Over the years, the park underwent various transformations, each shaping its distinctive character (Silver Dollar City).

A pivotal moment arrived in 1986 when the legendary Dolly Parton became a co-owner, leading to the park’s rebranding as Dollywood. Parton’s influence is evident throughout the park, from the celebration of regional music to the overall spirit of warmth and hospitality.

Dollywood caters to a wide range of interests. Adrenaline seekers can conquer heart-pounding roller coasters like the legendary Thunderhead, known for its wooden structure and hair-raising drops, or the Lightning Rod, a steel coaster renowned for its record-breaking speed.

For a more relaxed pace, visitors can marvel at the skills of traditional craftspeople demonstrating techniques passed down through generations. These artisans showcase everything from basket weaving and wood carving to blacksmithing and pottery, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage of the Appalachian region.

For those seeking a refreshing escape, Dollywood’s Splash Country offers a thrilling water park experience. With a variety of slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, it provides the perfect opportunity to cool down and create lasting memories.

While things at Splash Country are usually positive, a man did recently suffer what was believed to be a cardiac arrest at the theme park. The man refused assistance from Dollywood and left the park, making it unclear on what happened to him afterwards.

To enhance the Dollywood experience, visitors can choose from a variety of on-site accommodation options. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort offers a luxurious escape, featuring spacious rooms, top-notch amenities, and a convenient location just a short trolley ride away from the park’s entrance.

Dollywood’s Heartstrong Lodge provides a more rustic charm, perfect for those seeking a cozy and comfortable stay.

Both resorts offer exclusive perks to guests, such as early park entry, complimentary parking, and access to TimeSaver passes, streamlining their theme park experience.

Dollywood’s commitment to excellence has been recognized time and again, especially now with the inclusion of The Dolly Parton Experience being added to the fold.

The park has consistently received numerous awards and accolades, with recent triumphs including being voted the number one theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor for multiple years, even surpassing the popularity of all Disney parks. This recognition highlights Dollywood’s ability to deliver an exceptional experience that caters to families, thrill-seekers, and culture enthusiasts alike.

While closures at Dollywood are not common, they do happen.

Earlier this year, the park shut down around midday, escorting all guests out of the park. This was due to weather causing the park to shut down.

While the park did tell Inside the Magic that guests were safe while in the park, even with the ongoing storms, a majority of their attractions were shuttered due to health and safety protocols that are put in place during storms.

Theme parks do close due to weather-related issues, as we have seen with Knott’s Berry Farm on multiple occasions this year, as well as other Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks (now, all Six Flags following the merger).

Even the Disney parks will close early or entirely if the weather is so severe that it is deemed necessary, however, those closure are much more few and far between.

Many guests left that day upset, contacting Inside the Magic to share that they left without a refund and were not aware of the “rain check” policy.

As noted by Dollywood:

“If it is raining when you leave the Park and your visit is shortened by the rain, you can request a Rain Check—just ask. Rain Checks are distributed at the Ticket Annex, Guest Services and any one-day ticket window and are valid until the end of the season. If park operations are interrupted because of severe weather and your stay is shortened, you can request a Rain Check—just ask. Rain Checks are distributed at any ticket window and are valid until the end of the season.”

While this policy is great for guests who are aware of it, many who are visiting for the first time left, unaware of the policy. Others noted that they would be unable to use a rain check as they were not from Tennessee, and were on vacation.

Dollywood experienced an unexpected closure on July 17th, 2024.

Just an hour after opening its doors to eager guests, a water main break within the park necessitated a temporary shutdown.

Park officials made the difficult decision to close Dollywood to ensure guest safety and facilitate repairs. Unfortunately, this unforeseen event occurred before many visitors had the chance to experience the park’s thrilling rides or indulge in its famed cinnamon bread.

Dollywood’s maintenance teams and personnel from the City of Pigeon Forge collaborated efficiently throughout the night. Working tirelessly, they were able to complete the water main repair by approximately 2:30 am on July 18th.

Acknowledging the disruption this closure caused, Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens, a veteran of 24 years with the park, emphasized, “We have never had a large break like this in my history with the park.”

Dollywood reportedly prioritized guest satisfaction by promptly offering rain checks and refunds upon the park’s closure.

Inside the Magic also reached out to Dollywood directly to try to obtain answers to a few questions.

How would refunds work? Were guests actively notified in the park about the rain check policy, or were they required to “just ask” as their website stated?

And what would happen regarding parking, locker, and other purchases made that were unable to be used — as well as park tickets for guests who could not return?

Wes Ramey, Dollywood Parks & Resorts PR Director, swiftly replied:

“Dollywood theme park closed early today (Wednesday, July 17) due to this morning’s water main break. We pride ourselves on providing the best guest experience, but circumstances prevented us from doing that today. As always, our goal is to make things right with our guests. Refunds for park purchases today can be issued by calling 1-800-Dollywood. Alternatively, admission tickets and receipts for parking, TimeSaver passes, and lockers will be honored during the guest’s next visit. We will notify guests via our social media pages and website when the park will reopen. Regarding your question about rain checks:

Guests in the park when we closed today were offered refunds and rain checks.

Our rain check policy is on our FAQ page under the “Tips & Park Conveniences” tab.”

This seems to be the official stance of the theme park, led by their Dreamer-In-Chief, Dolly Parton.

When calling 1-800-Dollywood, guests will notice that a new message that prompts guests who went to the park on July 17th on their next steps. The message states all admission tickets, whether used or not used, will be honored in 2024.

This also includes purchases made for lockers, TimeSaver passes, and other purchases. Luckily, guests who are unable to visit again during 2024 can request a refund.

To do this, you need to go to Dollywood.com and complete a form that is on their site, or you can wait in line for a representative to pick up and assist you with the refund.

Today, Dollywood is running as per usual, but yesterday’s closure had fans very disappointed. The Facebook post reporting the closure was flooded with guests upset about the last minute nature of the closure, as well as questioned why Dollywood did not close the park before opening, with the closure having happened so soon after the park let guests in.

Their closure post on X had similar replies.

Caleb Seaver said, “Absolutely pathetic excuse for a theme park. You knew the main was broken at opening yet opened anyways to profit off parking, lockers, food, etc. You won’t reimburse the countless people who travelled and stayed in hotels, and you will never recommend your park to anyone. Horrid management”.

Zophie Reviews noted, “This theme park is a hot mess. Poorly maintained rides, expensive food like Orlando parks, app is an inaccurate joke because a 60 minute wait was 3 hours on a Tuesday. On that ride they did add a second cart, 4 hours after opening on a crowded day, it was faulty.”

Jamie shared her disappointment that came with being told to leave after 30 minutes of fun: “My Dolly-obsessed daughter is heartbroken! Today is her birthday and Dollywood has been her birthday wish for 3 years! We finally made the trip happen. We were in the park for about 30 minutes before having to leave “.

Kalah Gonzalez did remind others of the rain check option but also reiterated the point that guests must ask for the rain check, which many may not know to do, “They give rainy day vouchers- surely you can get one for today if you were there- just ask!”

In this case, Dollywood has heavily updated their social pages with instructions for affected guests, which should make the refund process a little more clear if those guests who were made to leave check social media.

Have you ever experienced a theme park unexpectedly closing while you were there? What happened?