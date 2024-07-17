Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

Dolly Parton’s beloved Dollywood has suddenly closed down without prior notice.

Located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood is the eponymous theme park co-owned by country music icon Dolly Parton. Since opening in 1986, the park has grown into one of Tennessee’s most popular attractions, blending the traditional crafts, food, and music of Appalachia with thrill rides such as Lightning Rod, Wild Eagle, Blazing Fury, and Big Bear Mountain.

But it hasn’t always been about Dolly. Before there was Dollywood, there was Rebel Railroad – a small tourist attraction that featured a steam train ride. Through the years, it was known as Goldrush Junction, then just Goldrush, and then Silver Dollar City before Parton bought a stake in the park.

“I always thought that if I made it big or got successful at what I had started out to do, that I wanted to come back to my part of the country and do something great,” Parton later said about her decision to invest in the park. “Something that would bring a lot of jobs into this area.”

Since becoming its namesake, elements of Dolly Parton’s public persona have become hugely important to the theme park. For example, at the Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, guests can explore a replica of where Parton spent her childhood.

Meanwhile, The Dolly Parton Experience – which opened to guests in May – includes “exhibits which span her iconic career, the inspiration and results of her biggest dreams, the importance of her family, and even a curated exhibit that highlights Dolly’s signature style through the years.”

Three times the size of the former Chasing Rainbows Museum, the experience also includes Dolly’s Fan Shop, where fans can shop “all things Dolly.” (In other words, it’s literally the dream store). Parton herself has praised the museum, telling CBS, “You know how they say sometimes that when you start to die, your whole life flashes before you? Well, it about killed me going through there ’cause I got so emotional.”

Whether you’re a diehard Dolly fan, a roller coaster junkie, or just want some of the iconic cinnamon bread, there’s truly something for everyone at the theme park, which is exactly why it’s earned such a soft spot in the hearts of many.

A study by InsureandGo awarded Dollywood an impressive “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, making it the top global destination for returning visitors. Some have claimed that it outranks Disney’s theme parks., with the park even outperforming Walt Disney World Resort in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the United States.

However, those hoping to experience the park for themselves today have been left disappointed as Dollywood announces its sudden closures.

As per an announcement posted on its social media, Dollywood is closed due to a water main break at the theme park. The situation is ongoing, but Dollywood maintenance teams and crews from the City of Pigeon Force are currently at work trying to resolve the issue.

Due to a water main break, Dollywood theme park is closed for the day. Dollywood maintenance teams and City of Pigeon Forge crews are on scene to repair the break. More details will be provided once available. Dollywood’s Splash Country and Dollywood resort properties are not affected.

Please see this park update for Wednesday, July 17. pic.twitter.com/AU3CsNWH0R — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 17, 2024

Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramey confirmed to Knox News (via Oak Ridger), the water main break occurred about an hour after the park opened. “Crews are still assessing the area. Once we have more information, we will post everything on social and on our website,” he said.

Dollywood’s Splash Country – the sprawling water park adjacent to the East Tennessee theme park – remains open, as do its hotels, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Update: Dollywood has since reported that the water main break has been rectified and that the theme park will reopen to guests on July 18.

What’s your favorite thing about Dollywood?