After Multiple Incidents, Theme Park Announces Permanent Change to Roller Coaster

After years of issues, one theme park is making major changes to its most popular attraction.

Roller coasters are designed to give you the biggest thrill possible – while also keeping you as safe as possible. From manufacturing all the way through to operation, safety is the number one priority at theme parks worldwide.

However, that doesn’t mean accidents don’t happen. This year alone, we’ve seen Carowinds shut down its Fury 325 roller coaster after a concerning crack appeared in one of its support beams. In June, a tragic accident occurred at Grona Lund in Sweden when its Jetline roller coaster partially derailed and sent multiple guests plummeting to the ground, killing one.

On the lower end of the spectrum, we previously reported on a minor incident at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In July, a piece of its Lightning Rod roller coaster allegedly flew off mid-ride, striking a young guest.

Fortunately, the child was unharmed. But that’s not the only misfortune to hit Lightning Rod since its opening at the Dolly Parton theme park.

Announced in August 2015, Lightning Rod debuted as the fastest – and only – launched wooden coaster in the world. It soon turned out that it was the only one of its kind for a reason. After its opening, the combination of a launch with a wooden track caused multiple issues and extensive downtime, especially in Lightning Rod’s first few years of operation.

In 2021, Dollywood replaced multiple sections of Lightning Rod with steel track. That officially made it a hybrid coaster but ultimately wasn’t enough to solve the issues plaguing the attraction in the seven years since its opening.

Now, Dollywood has announced that they’re making a major change to salvage the attraction. Lightning Rod will officially close on October 30 and remain shut for the remainder of the season as they replace its launch with a traditional chain lift.

“To provide guests with a more consistent and efficient ride experience, Lightning Rod will close for the season on Oct. 30 for crews to install a variable frequency chain lift in place of its linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system,” the park stated. “Despite the removal of the launch system, once the coaster trains reach the first drop, the ride experience will remain the same as it is currently. The ride is scheduled to reopen spring 2024.”

Owens and Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company, also shared a video explaining why they were altering the attraction. “I know a lot of you have been frustrated through the years that you haven’t had an opportunity to be able to ride the ride because of varying reasons,” said Owens.

Lightning Rod will close for the season on October 30 so we can replace its existing launch system with a high-speed chain lift. This change will give even more of you an opportunity to ride it – we know it’s been frustrating to see it temporarily closed so often.

“We were very aggressive when we built the ride, putting a launch system on a wood coaster — which nobody had ever done before. And I think we kind of found out why.”

Owens added that the ride experience will remain largely the same. “The great thing is it’s still going to be out of control and the most wild ride you’ve ever been on at Dollywood,” he promised.

For Dollywood regulars, the news was disappointing but not surprising.

“A shame that you’ll never be able to experience Lightning Rod at ⁦Dollywood⁩ like this again after October 30th!” said X (previously known as Twitter) user @CoastersNBrews. “Def sad, but at least you’ll see it open way more often and we’re sure it’ll still be a fun ride!”

Some roller coaster enthusiasts were happy to see the park being proactive – and honest – about restoring the attraction. “Honestly, props to Dollywood for just being transparent and saying ‘yeah Lightning Rod never works, it was a fun idea, but it just doesn’t work,'” said @Jake_Coasters. “I wish more parks would be just as transparent with their intentions.”

User @TiffieTaffy85 agreed. “Thank you for taking care of my favorite roller coaster!!!!! Just relieved it isn’t going anywhere, and will be around – and reliable – for years to come.”

