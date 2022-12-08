Dolly Parton Regrets One Thing at Her Award-Winning Theme Park

There are few theme parks in the nation more beloved than Dollywood.

Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions, all in the Great Smoky Mountains. When visiting the theme park, you get to get a look at where it all started for the renowned country singer Dolly Parton and take part in many fun attractions that simply can’t be experienced elsewhere.

Dollywood was named the nation’s best theme park in 2022 by Trip Advisor, beating out Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and many others, and much of this has to do with the hard work and investment that Dolly Parton has put into continuing to build the theme park area.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Parton did reveal that she has one regret in relation to the theme park.

Parton shared in her book that a CD with a never-before-heard song was locked in a “Dream Box” at Dollywood’s DreamMore resort in Pigeon Forge. The song is set to be released in 2045.

“We do a lot of things at Dollywood, and one year, we thought about that. They asked me if would write a song that nobody would ever hear. I’ll be dead and gone, well I might not be, cause I’ll be 99. You know me, I might still be hoppin’ around,” Parton said.

Parton said she wants to “dig it up” because it “was a really good song.”

“I don’t know what they’ll do with it, but I have regretted that because it was a really good song,” Parton said. “I keep wantin’ them to let me dig it up put something else it it that isn’t as good.”

She also added that she hopes that anyone who is around when the song is eventually played enjoys hearing it.

