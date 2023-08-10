Nearly Collapsed Coaster Triggers Lengthy Investigation at Popular Amusement Park

Following a dreadful incident and a lengthy investigation, a nearly collapsed coaster is ready to reopen its gates.

Theme parks worldwide are some of the most popular destinations every year. With exciting rides and attractions, thrilling coasters, fun entertainment offerings, and more, it’s not hard to see why Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Carowinds, and Knott’s Berry Farm — among many more amusement parks — welcome millions of families every year.

While officials, operators, and maintenance teams work hard every day to keep rides in optimal condition, keeping Guests’ safety as a top priority, unfortunate incidents can happen, leading to severe injuries and even death, as we recently witnessed in Grona Lund Amusement Park in Central Stockholm.

Last month, Fury 325, one of Carowinds’ most popular coasters, went viral after Guests pointed out a massive crack in one of the coaster’s support beams, exposing severe damage to the ride’s integrity and alarming netizens with the high risk of the coaster collapsing.

While witnesses have publicly stated that theme park personnel had “no urgency” in repairing the nearly collapsed coaster, Carowinds has provided continuous updates detailing the repair process, tests, and inspections to prepare for the reopening of Fury 325.

The latest update finally provided an official opening date for Fury 325 following the dreadful incident. Per Carowinds, “Fury 325 has reopened following the completion of the repair and testing process, and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau (the Bureau). The return to operation marks the end of a comprehensive plan dedicated to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of the coaster.”

Carowinds’ statement detailed that “crews installed a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), the ride manufacturer, ensuring precise alignment and fastening of the track/column connection,” adding that the North Carolina amusement park has been working closely with Bolliger & Mabillard and other consultants to carry out a series of detailed tests to ensure the coaster’s safety and integrity.

“These included an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience. After that, we operated the ride for 500+ full cycles, performing tests and inspections to ensure the ride’s integrity throughout that period. B&M and a third-party testing firm then conducted a final inspection to ensure the ride surpassed all required specifications.”

Following the lengthy closure and detailed repair process, Carowinds announced that earlier today, August 10, “the Bureau conducted a final inspection and formally approved reopening of the ride.” “We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides.”

Unfortunately, the nearly collapsed coaster hasn’t been the only reason to put Carowinds in the eye of the storm. Earlier this year, a teenager was banned from the amusement park after committing an unprecedented offense. Additionally, nationwide unruly behavior has caused Carowinds — and most of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned and operated theme parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm — to bar select Guests from entering the Park.

On a positive note, the North Carolina amusement park opened an all-new expansion earlier this year. Aeronautica Landing opened at Carowinds in Spring, welcoming six new attractions, dining locations, midway games, and more!

